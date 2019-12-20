20+ Jewish Last Names That’ll Have You Toasting “L’Chaim”

 20+ Jewish Last Names/Surnames and their Meanings

Just like the families they belong to, Jewish last names have roots all across the globe. Judaism’s extensive history is obviously not limited to the Middle East, but it’s useful to have a little more context as to why some Jewish surnames sound so different to others. Many common Jewish last names overlap with German or Slavic languages, while others sound straight up biblical. But why?

It’s all down to early migration, which brought about two separate groups of Jews. ‘Ashkenazi‘ refers to the Jews who settled in Germany and Eastern Europe between the 13th and 17th centuries, while ‘Sephardi‘ refers to Jews who lived in Spain and Italy from the end of the Roman Empire until the 15th century. Persecution of both groups led to further migration. Descendants of Sephardi Jews now live in parts of Northern Africa, Spain, France, England, Italy, and Holland, while Ashkenazi Jews are still largely based in Germany, Poland, Russia, and other areas of Eastern Europe. Modern Israel is also home to a roughly even number of both.

Ashkenazi Jewish last names therefore refer to names bore by Jewish families that are spelled in either German, a Slavic language or Yiddish (a Hebrew-Germanic language used solely by Ashkenazi Jews).  Sephardi Jewish surnames can be a little harder to recognize because of their mostly Italian and Spanish spellings. And since 80 percent of the world’s Jews are Ashkenazi, there are considerably less Sephardi Jewish names.

All that said, Hebrew names are still common within both groups, and even non-Jewish families today bear last names with biblical, Hebrew origins. Now you know the rich history behind them, get to reading our list of popular Jewish last names and their meanings!

  1. Hoffman
    Origin: Ashkenazi
    Meaning: Steward or farm laborer.
  2. Abrams
    Origin: Hebrew
    Meaning: High father, referring to the prophet Abraham.
  3. Goldmann
    Origin: Ashkenazi
    Meaning: Gold.
  4. Levi/Levy
    Origin: Hebrew
    Meaning: Descendant of Levi, the third son of Jacob and Leah.
  5. Blau
    Origin: Ashkenazi
    Meaning: ‘Blue’ in German.
  6. Friedman/Fridman/Friedmann
    Origin: Ashkenazi
    Meaning: Follower or servant of peace.
  7. Horowitz
    Origin: Ashkenazi
    Meaning: A person from Horovice in Bohemia (now known as the Czech Republic).
  8. Blum
    Origin: Yiddish
    Meaning: Flower.
  9. Kantor/Cantor
    Origin: Ashkenazi
    Meaning: A synagogue singer.
  10. Fingerhut/Vingerhuot
    Origin: Ashkenazi
    Meaning: Stemming from the Yiddish word for ‘thimble’, this is an occupational name for a tailor.
  11. Leib/Leiberman/Leibermann
    Origin: Yiddish
    Meaning: Dear or beloved.
  12. Cohen
    Origin: Hebrew
    Meaning: Priest.

  13. Efron
    Origin: Hebrew
    Meaning: A biblical place name referring to a mountain and a city.
  14. Schechter
    Origin: Yiddish
    Meaning: Ritual slaughterer or butcher.
  15. Abecassis
    Origin: Sephardi
    Meaning: Father of Cassis, referring to those who occupied the Cassis valley in the bible.
  16. Bernstein
    Origin: Ashkenazi
    Meaning: Amber.
  17. Geller
    Origin: Yiddish
    Meaning: Yellow, usually to refer to people with lighter hair.
  18. Melamed
    Origin: Hebrew
    Meaning: Teacher.
  19. Weinberg
    Origin: Ashkenazi
    Meaning: ‘Vineyard’ in German.
  20. Stern
    Origin: Yiddish
    Meaning: Star.
  21. Becker
    Origin: Ashkenazi
    Baker (of bread or tiles).

