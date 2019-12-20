20+ Jewish Last Names That’ll Have You Toasting “L’Chaim”

Just like the families they belong to, Jewish last names have roots all across the globe. Judaism’s extensive history is obviously not limited to the Middle East, but it’s useful to have a little more context as to why some Jewish surnames sound so different to others. Many common Jewish last names overlap with German or Slavic languages, while others sound straight up biblical. But why?

It’s all down to early migration, which brought about two separate groups of Jews. ‘Ashkenazi‘ refers to the Jews who settled in Germany and Eastern Europe between the 13th and 17th centuries, while ‘Sephardi‘ refers to Jews who lived in Spain and Italy from the end of the Roman Empire until the 15th century. Persecution of both groups led to further migration. Descendants of Sephardi Jews now live in parts of Northern Africa, Spain, France, England, Italy, and Holland, while Ashkenazi Jews are still largely based in Germany, Poland, Russia, and other areas of Eastern Europe. Modern Israel is also home to a roughly even number of both.

Ashkenazi Jewish last names therefore refer to names bore by Jewish families that are spelled in either German, a Slavic language or Yiddish (a Hebrew-Germanic language used solely by Ashkenazi Jews). Sephardi Jewish surnames can be a little harder to recognize because of their mostly Italian and Spanish spellings. And since 80 percent of the world’s Jews are Ashkenazi, there are considerably less Sephardi Jewish names.

All that said, Hebrew names are still common within both groups, and even non-Jewish families today bear last names with biblical, Hebrew origins. Now you know the rich history behind them, get to reading our list of popular Jewish last names and their meanings!

Hoffman

Origin: Ashkenazi

Meaning: Steward or farm laborer. Abrams

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: High father, referring to the prophet Abraham. Goldmann

Origin: Ashkenazi

Meaning: Gold. Levi/Levy

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: Descendant of Levi, the third son of Jacob and Leah. Blau

Origin: Ashkenazi

Meaning: ‘Blue’ in German. Friedman/Fridman/Friedmann

Origin: Ashkenazi

Meaning: Follower or servant of peace. Horowitz

Origin: Ashkenazi

Meaning: A person from Horovice in Bohemia (now known as the Czech Republic). Blum

Origin: Yiddish

Meaning: Flower. Kantor/Cantor

Origin: Ashkenazi

Meaning: A synagogue singer. Fingerhut/Vingerhuot

Origin: Ashkenazi

Meaning: Stemming from the Yiddish word for ‘thimble’, this is an occupational name for a tailor. Leib/Leiberman/Leibermann

Origin: Yiddish

Meaning: Dear or beloved. Cohen

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: Priest. Efron

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: A biblical place name referring to a mountain and a city. Schechter

Origin: Yiddish

Meaning: Ritual slaughterer or butcher. Abecassis

Origin: Sephardi

Meaning: Father of Cassis, referring to those who occupied the Cassis valley in the bible. Bernstein

Origin: Ashkenazi

Meaning: Amber. Geller

Origin: Yiddish

Meaning: Yellow, usually to refer to people with lighter hair. Melamed

Origin: Hebrew

Meaning: Teacher. Weinberg

Origin: Ashkenazi

Meaning: ‘Vineyard’ in German. Stern

Origin: Yiddish

Meaning: Star. Becker

Origin: Ashkenazi

Baker (of bread or tiles).

Read more: 30 Italian Last Names That Are *Chef’s Kiss* Bellissimo!