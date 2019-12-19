30 Italian Last Names That Are *Chef’s Kiss* Bellissimo!

Imgorthand/Getty

Ahh, Italy…the land of rich history, great food, and surnames that roll off the tongue. Italian last names have infiltrated our globe, screens, and brains throughout their long existence. With Latin roots, each surname tells a story about a family’s geographical, occupational, or characteristic origin.

Whether it’s belonging to you, your neighbor, or your Hollywood favorite, you’ve heard a charming Italian last name and wondered about its meaning at some point. We’re here to help! We’ve compiled a list of popular Italian last names and their unique meanings.

For those who want to feel a little extra Italiano, we’ve also included their pronunciations. The italics represent the syllable where you should put the most stress. Viva l’Italia!

Pesci

Pronunciation: Pesh-ee

Meaning: Fisherman. Morelli

Pronunciation: Mor-ell-lee

Meaning: A Moor or a person of dark complexion. Giuliani

Pronunciation: Ju-lee-ah-nee

Meaning: Youthful. D’Angelo/D’Angeli

Pronunciation: Dan-jell-o/Dan-jell-ee

Meaning: Messenger or angel. Bruni

Pronunciation: Buh-roo-nee (rolled R)

Meaning: The color brown or a dark-haired person. Piazza

Pronunciation: Pee-ahh-tsa.

Meaning: Town square. Caputo

Pronunciation: Cah-pooh-to

Meaning: Large-headed or strong-headed. De Rossi

Pronunciation: Deh-ross-ee (rolled R)

Meaning: Red-haired. Manzo

Pronunciation: Man-tso

Meaning: A person resembling an ox. Florentino

Pronunciation: Flor-en-tee-no

Meaning: A Florentine, a person from the city of Florence. Ricci

Pronunciation: Ree-chee (rolled R)

Meaning: Curly-haired. Bonetti

Pronunciation: Bon-eh-tee

Meaning: Hat maker. Scavo

Pronunciation: Scah-vo

Meaning: Serf or slave. Porzio

Pronunciation: Por-tsee-oh.

Meaning: Hog. Giudice

Pronunciation: Ju-dee-chay

Meaning: Judge or justice. Tarantino

Pronunciation: Tar-an-tee-no

Meaning: A person from Taranto, a town in Southern Italy. Vitale

Pronunciation: Vi-tah-lay

Meaning: Life. Armani

Pronunciation: Ar-mah-nee (rolled R)

Meaning: Man of force. Greco

Pronunciation: Guh-reck-oh (rolled R)

Meaning: Greek or a person from Greece. Ferraro/Ferrari

Pronunciation: Fer-ah-ro/Fer-ah-ri (both Rs are rolled)

Meaning: Blacksmith. Pacino

Pronunciation: Pah-chee-no

Meaning: Peace. Di Maggio

Pronunciation: Dee-maj-eoh

Meaning: The eldest son. Capone

Pronunciation: Cah-poh-nay

Meaning: Large-headed or arrogant. Saccone

Pronunciation: Sah-coh-nay

Meaning: A maker of sacks and bags. Argento

Pronunciation: Ar-jen-toh

Meaning: Silver or grey-haired. Romano/Romani

Pronunciation: Ro-mah-no/Ro-mah-nee

Meaning: Roman or a person from the city of Rome. Bianco

Pronunciation: Bee-yan-co

Meaning: White. Valentino

Pronunciation: Val-en-tee-no

Meaning: Healthy. Leto

Pronunciation: Leh-to.

Meaning: Joyful. De Niro

Pronunciation: Deh-neer-oh

Meaning: Of black or dark hair.

