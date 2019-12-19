 30 Italian Last Names/Surnames With Meanings And Pronunciation

30 Italian Last Names That Are *Chef’s Kiss* Bellissimo!

Italian Family at Pisa
Ahh, Italy…the land of rich history, great food, and surnames that roll off the tongue. Italian last names have infiltrated our globe, screens, and brains throughout their long existence. With Latin roots, each surname tells a story about a family’s geographical, occupational, or characteristic origin.

Whether it’s belonging to you, your neighbor, or your Hollywood favorite, you’ve heard a charming Italian last name and wondered about its meaning at some point. We’re here to help! We’ve compiled a list of popular Italian last names and their unique meanings.

For those who want to feel a little extra Italiano, we’ve also included their pronunciations. The italics represent the syllable where you should put the most stress. Viva l’Italia!

  1. Pesci
    Pronunciation: Pesh-ee
    Meaning: Fisherman.
  2. Morelli
    Pronunciation: Mor-ell-lee
    Meaning: A Moor or a person of dark complexion.
  3. Giuliani
    Pronunciation: Ju-lee-ah-nee
    Meaning: Youthful.
  4. D’Angelo/D’Angeli
    Pronunciation: Dan-jell-o/Dan-jell-ee
    Meaning: Messenger or angel.
  5. Bruni
    Pronunciation: Buh-roo-nee (rolled R)
    Meaning: The color brown or a dark-haired person.
  6. Piazza
    Pronunciation: Pee-ahh-tsa.
    Meaning: Town square.
  7. Caputo
    Pronunciation: Cah-pooh-to
    Meaning: Large-headed or strong-headed.
  8. De Rossi
    Pronunciation: Deh-ross-ee (rolled R)
    Meaning: Red-haired.
  9. Manzo
    Pronunciation: Man-tso
    Meaning: A person resembling an ox.
  10. Florentino
    Pronunciation: Flor-en-tee-no
    Meaning: A Florentine, a person from the city of Florence.
  11. Ricci
    Pronunciation: Ree-chee (rolled R)
    Meaning: Curly-haired.
  12. Bonetti
    Pronunciation: Bon-eh-tee
    Meaning: Hat maker.
  13. Scavo
    Pronunciation: Scah-vo
    Meaning: Serf or slave.
  14. Porzio
    Pronunciation: Por-tsee-oh.
    Meaning: Hog.
  15. Giudice
    Pronunciation: Ju-dee-chay
    Meaning: Judge or justice.

  16. Tarantino
    Pronunciation: Tar-an-tee-no
    Meaning: A person from Taranto, a town in Southern Italy.
  17. Vitale
    Pronunciation: Vi-tah-lay
    Meaning: Life.
  18. Armani
    Pronunciation: Ar-mah-nee (rolled R)
    Meaning: Man of force.
  19. Greco
    Pronunciation: Guh-reck-oh (rolled R)
    Meaning: Greek or a person from Greece.
  20. Ferraro/Ferrari
    Pronunciation: Fer-ah-ro/Fer-ah-ri (both Rs are rolled)
    Meaning: Blacksmith.
  21. Pacino
    Pronunciation: Pah-chee-no
    Meaning: Peace.
  22. Di Maggio
    Pronunciation: Dee-maj-eoh
    Meaning: The eldest son.
  23. Capone
    Pronunciation: Cah-poh-nay
    Meaning: Large-headed or arrogant.
  24. Saccone
    Pronunciation: Sah-coh-nay
    Meaning: A maker of sacks and bags.
  25. Argento
    Pronunciation: Ar-jen-toh
    Meaning: Silver or grey-haired.
  26. Romano/Romani
    Pronunciation: Ro-mah-no/Ro-mah-nee
    Meaning: Roman or a person from the city of Rome.
  27. Bianco
    Pronunciation: Bee-yan-co
    Meaning: White.
  28. Valentino
    Pronunciation: Val-en-tee-no
    Meaning: Healthy.
  29. Leto
    Pronunciation: Leh-to.
    Meaning: Joyful.
  30. De Niro
    Pronunciation: Deh-neer-oh
    Meaning: Of black or dark hair.
