30 Italian Last Names That Are *Chef’s Kiss* Bellissimo!

Ahh, Italy…the land of rich history, great food, and surnames that roll off the tongue. Italian last names have infiltrated our globe, screens, and brains throughout their long existence. With Latin roots, each surname tells a story about a family’s geographical, occupational, or characteristic origin.
Whether it’s belonging to you, your neighbor, or your Hollywood favorite, you’ve heard a charming Italian last name and wondered about its meaning at some point. We’re here to help! We’ve compiled a list of popular Italian last names and their unique meanings.
For those who want to feel a little extra Italiano, we’ve also included their pronunciations. The italics represent the syllable where you should put the most stress. Viva l’Italia!
- Pesci
Pronunciation: Pesh-ee
Meaning: Fisherman.
- Morelli
Pronunciation: Mor-ell-lee
Meaning: A Moor or a person of dark complexion.
- Giuliani
Pronunciation: Ju-lee-ah-nee
Meaning: Youthful.
- D’Angelo/D’Angeli
Pronunciation: Dan-jell-o/Dan-jell-ee
Meaning: Messenger or angel.
- Bruni
Pronunciation: Buh-roo-nee (rolled R)
Meaning: The color brown or a dark-haired person.
- Piazza
Pronunciation: Pee-ahh-tsa.
Meaning: Town square.
- Caputo
Pronunciation: Cah-pooh-to
Meaning: Large-headed or strong-headed.
- De Rossi
Pronunciation: Deh-ross-ee (rolled R)
Meaning: Red-haired.
- Manzo
Pronunciation: Man-tso
Meaning: A person resembling an ox.
- Florentino
Pronunciation: Flor-en-tee-no
Meaning: A Florentine, a person from the city of Florence.
- Ricci
Pronunciation: Ree-chee (rolled R)
Meaning: Curly-haired.
- Bonetti
Pronunciation: Bon-eh-tee
Meaning: Hat maker.
- Scavo
Pronunciation: Scah-vo
Meaning: Serf or slave.
- Porzio
Pronunciation: Por-tsee-oh.
Meaning: Hog.
- Giudice
Pronunciation: Ju-dee-chay
Meaning: Judge or justice.
- Tarantino
Pronunciation: Tar-an-tee-no
Meaning: A person from Taranto, a town in Southern Italy.
- Vitale
Pronunciation: Vi-tah-lay
Meaning: Life.
- Armani
Pronunciation: Ar-mah-nee (rolled R)
Meaning: Man of force.
- Greco
Pronunciation: Guh-reck-oh (rolled R)
Meaning: Greek or a person from Greece.
- Ferraro/Ferrari
Pronunciation: Fer-ah-ro/Fer-ah-ri (both Rs are rolled)
Meaning: Blacksmith.
- Pacino
Pronunciation: Pah-chee-no
Meaning: Peace.
- Di Maggio
Pronunciation: Dee-maj-eoh
Meaning: The eldest son.
- Capone
Pronunciation: Cah-poh-nay
Meaning: Large-headed or arrogant.
- Saccone
Pronunciation: Sah-coh-nay
Meaning: A maker of sacks and bags.
- Argento
Pronunciation: Ar-jen-toh
Meaning: Silver or grey-haired.
- Romano/Romani
Pronunciation: Ro-mah-no/Ro-mah-nee
Meaning: Roman or a person from the city of Rome.
- Bianco
Pronunciation: Bee-yan-co
Meaning: White.
- Valentino
Pronunciation: Val-en-tee-no
Meaning: Healthy.
- Leto
Pronunciation: Leh-to.
Meaning: Joyful.
- De Niro
Pronunciation: Deh-neer-oh
Meaning: Of black or dark hair.
