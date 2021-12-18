Ultimate Scary Mommy Adult Gift Guide: Editors’ Picks

Here it is: the guide you’ve all been waiting for. Our editors love testing out the best products and sharing them with you. Whether you need to get a last minute gift, or need to put something just for you under the tree (please do that!) we’ve got something for everyone. These are the things we have personally tested — and personally recommend.

The perfect gift for anyone who loves skincare — luxurious, nourishing and made in the USA.

This is a brand you want to support! “Our company’s mission is to celebrate the rich history of the land, spanning from Central America to Mexico, by showcasing the voices, scents, flavors, and places of this historic region.” A BIPOC-owned brand with high-quality products that anyone would be happy to receive. Their candles our my new go-to gift — beautiful on display, and richly scented. Try the hand cream too!

If you struggle with relaxing and winding down, you need this in your life. It only takes 10 minutes a day and before you know it, thanks to its infrasonic waves, you will feel calmer.

Sure planning everything in your cell phone is fine, but nothing beats writing things down in a beautiful planner. Start the New Year off right and stay organized AF.

We love everything from Hppy skin, and so will you. Shop according to your skincare needs with the comfort of knowing there are no toxins or fillers in these products.

Give the gift of health (and cool information about your ancestry too!). This kit makes the perfect last minute gift to give. Find out what makes you tick, if you have food sensitivities, and DNA reports.



If anxiety is your M.O., the CalmiGo will be your jam. This small, portable device uses personalized breathing patterns and calming aromatherapy to provide natural, drug-free relaxation in three minutes.

The Splay Tray’s design is genius — it’s a bag that opens quickly and easily into a tray, so you don’t have to search endlessly through your crap.

The dark days of winter are a little bit brighter when you’ve got your own light therapy! Bask in the glow of this desktop light and get the Vitamin D kicking. (Bonus: It makes you look really good during Zoom meetings!)

This air purifier is a #1 seller on Amazon for a reason. It’s portable and does wonders for your allergies.

Hear me out: you do not need to be outdoorsy to buy this. I use it like Drew Barrymore does — as my reading light at night, so I don’t wake my sleeping kids. Must have.

Trust me, you’re gonna need one of these in your life ASAP. There is nothing better to snuggle up with, and it is worth every penny.

You will love everything this brand has to offer, but personal faves include the cleansing balm and brightening serum.

Ear candy is all the rage this season, and we are all the way sold on the quality, timeless pieces from Tini Lux. The Astrid studs are a personal fave, and perfect for gifting.

Everyone should have one of these, honestly. Buy one for yourself, and your BFF. It has helped calm my nighttime anxiety and improved my sleep.

Get ready for a ride that is electric and stylish with this electric bike! Use it for your daily commute or for a leisurely weekend ride — either way, you’re gonna love it.

One of the best gifts for someone who is hard to buy for — you can’t go wrong here. A stainless steel water bottle that keeps your drinks cold, Brita-filtered and fresh, and replaces up to 18000 single-use plastic bottles per year. Love to see it.

Or really, any Soft Services gift set. The perfect gift to you give yourself, your bestie, your work wife, you really can’t go wrong. The ultimate self-care with a reusable “forever” bag, and we are sold.

Body wash, body serum, and in-shower body moisturizer? Yes please. Playa is known for their amazing haircare, and their body care lives up to that standard too. Plus, it smells freaking amazing.

Sutton from RHOBH made me feel like I had to have a facial roller like this, and she was right! Plum! You can put it in the fridge and de-puff your overtired, under-caffeinated eyes too.

Overhead lighting is so 2020. We need cozy vibes, and good lighting for all those Zoom calls. That’s why we’d love to receive a lamp like this. It will elevate any room, and also be functional AF. Not some plastic crap we have no use for — gimme a lamp, baby.

If you, or someone you know, loves their hair, this is THE one. Try it, and thank me later.

These watches aren’t only sexy and fashionable — the company donates a percentage of sales to the Hawaiian Lifeguard Association.

Do you want to wear your slippers to walk the dog or do you want to wear them inside? Now you don’t have to decide! The Soul Slipper is an eco-conscious shoe, built to provide warmth for your feet outside or inside. “A cushy memory foam inner sole creates a naturally molded foot bed that is paired with an ultra-soft fleece inner lining for toasty-warm toes.” Yes, please!

Everyone loves a great hoodie, and this one is the GOAT. It’s fashionable, durable, and comes in women’s and men’s sizes.

Purchase a complete skateboard, or just order a deck and build your own!

You don’t have to stare at a blank television screen anymore. (I’ve always felt the television was the zit in the room). Turn it into one of your favorite pieces of art by browsing the Billion Dollar Art Gallery.

Whether you own a home or rent, a drill always makes a project easier. This one comes with everything you need for all your DIY projects.

This power washer is portable and lightweight. It’s a great tool that will keep your home, outside spaces like decks and porches, clean. Not to mention, it’s satisfying AF to see things go from grungy to sparkling clean.

These dishes are so fab and go with every style of decor. Get a set for your bestie and get one for yourself.

This set of whitening toothbrushes is amazing. You teeth feel like you’ve just had a cleaning and they will be gleaming white.