Gigi Hadid Confirms Pregnancy With Zayn Malik In Sweet Video

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/Youtube

It’s finally official: Gigi Hadid is expecting a baby

The rumors have been swirling for almost a week now that Gigi Hadid, newly back together with her on-and-off boyfriend Zayn Malik, is expecting her first child. Because much of the U.S. is still in coronavirus quarantine, it’s been hard to get any real confirmation — while Hadid posted some photos from her birthday party this week, no one has seen her out and about to look for a growing baby bump.

But finally, Hadid confirmed the rumors herself: She and Malik will welcome their first child together (a girl) in September. She spilled the whole story in a preview for her upcoming appearance on The Tonight Show.

“Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes and support,” Hadid said. She also said that amid the pandemic and strict social distancing, expecting her first baby has been a “nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and to really experience it day by day.”

Being due in September would put Hadid around 20 weeks along now, which means her pregnancy cravings are in full swing. She opened up about that, too, telling host Jimmy Fallon that she can’t get enough of everything bagels with cream cheese. She said she’s been eating so many of them, her family commissioned a birthday cake that looked like an everything bagel with cream cheese.

“In the morning, my family brought out an everything bagel cake, which already blew my mind because my craving has been everything bagels. I eat an everything bagel a day, so I was so excited that my birthday cake was an everything bagel,” she said. She also revealed that thinking about how the cake was designed by Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro has been making her cry on the regular, either because of the hormones or the added emotion of being in quarantine.

“I don’t know if it was my hormones right now or just like quarantine emotional-ness, but I cried every five minutes for an hour every time I thought about that Buddy made my cake,” Hadid said. “I couldn’t stop crying. I was just so happy. Honored that he would make my cake during quarantine.”

It sounds like this is definitely an exciting time for Hadid and Malik, despite all the craziness in the world. We can’t wait to catch a glimpse of their daughter once she arrives.