Golden Globes 2020 Trending Red Carpet Looks

Getty

The red carpet looks everyone’s talking about from the 2020 Golden Globes

The 77th annual Golden Globes are here — or as we like to refer to it, a reason to relax in pajamas on the couch and comment on everyone’s red carpet fashion like we know what the hell we’re talking about! Well don’t expect any critiquing here — I’m like a three-year-old, if something is shiny I’m all in. And everyone looks gorgeous so far!

Here’s a sampling of who’s hit the red carpet so far…

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Hustlers. The woman is a force of nature, who could even make this giant bow look good.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter wore a train that needed to be handled by several men while he walked down the red carpet, because everything he does is perfection.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Here’s Phoebe a few hours before she won Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy!

Nicole Kidman

Big Little Lies is nominated for Best Television Series, Drama. Still haven’t gotten over the courtroom scenes with Meryl, honestly.

Beanie Feldstein

Beanie Feldstein is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Booksmart and if you haven’t seen it yet, what the hell are you waiting for? It’s great. Yeah, I know it’s a comedy full of kids but I’m in my forties and I’ve watched it four times.

Zoe Kravitz

Is there anyone more beautiful than Zoe Kravitz? The answer is nope. Big Little Lies is nominated for Best Television Series, Drama.

Brad Pitt

I could watch Brad Pitt in anything. Seriously — I’m not sure there’s ever been a movie I didn’t enjoy him in. Ever. I didn’t love Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, but I loved him in it. He’s nominated for Best Supporting Actor tonight for that role.

Gwyneth Paltrow

I’m not sure what this dress is and Gwyneth Paltrow can be ridiculous, but The Politician was amazing and she’s nominated for a Globe for it. If you haven’t seen it you should binge it. Tonight.

Charlize Theron

Apparently there is a fountain of youth and this woman has found it. What the hell. The woman is superhuman gorgeous. She’s nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington has been slaying the red carpet for years, and she didn’t stop tonight. She’s in a suit top with this incredible jeweled I-don’t-even-know-what, but it looks amazing.

Ricky Gervais is hosting the festivities, making jokes that make everyone feel uncomfortable as usual. Variety reports that the Foreign Press Association, concerned about the climate crisis, will be going vegan this year, with a 100% plant-based menu. “Though the carefully curated menu originally featured a Chilean sea bass dish, the main entrée at the awards will now be King Oyster Mushroom ‘Scallops; with wild mushroom risotto and vegetables,” Variety reports. They’ll also be eliminating single-use plastics. “We’re hoping to raise awareness around small changes that can have a greater impact,” Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, told the Associated Press. “We know awards shows have a long way to go, and we all can do better.”

They’re trying to do better, so ignore the fact that they’re flying in all the flowers from Ecuador.

Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning looks like a little princess and it’s amazing.

Kit Harrington

You know nothing, Jon Snow! Except how to choose a bride and make an entrance on the red carpet, of course. He’s nominated for Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series.