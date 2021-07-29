‘How Do You Like Them Apples?’ 50 Smart, Funny Good Will Hunting Quotes

Miramax Films

When you think back to the year 1997, lots of things probably flood your mind. MTV introduced our favorite sardonic animated ’90s heroine with Daria, the Spice Girls were zig-a-zig-ah’ing all over the radio, and Brad and Gwynnie broke up. Plus, a new catchphrase became part of the pop culture zeitgeist: “How do you like them apples?” The iconic line came courtesy of Matt Damon as the title character in the film Good Will Hunting, and it turned out to be just one of a whole slew of Good Will Hunting quotes that older millennial kids continue to echo today.

Who can blame us? The movie is a cinematic treasure. You remember the heartbreaking yet life-affirming plot, right? The film follows a 20-year-old janitor named Will Hunting, who secretly solves practically unsolvable math equations left on a blackboard at prestigious MIT. After it becomes evident that Will is behind the complex combinatorial mathematics solutions, Professor Gerald Lambeau (Stellan Skarsgård) intervenes when Will ends up on the brink of being arrested. As part of the court arrangement, Will must agree to study mathematics under Lambeau — and participate in therapy sessions. So, Lambeau calls on his old college buddy, psychologist Dr. Sean Maguire (played by the inimitable Robin Williams). Along the way, Sean helps Will battle the demons that jeopardize his new relationship with Stanford student Skylar and keep him from embracing his true potential.

All of that, and Damon and costar-slash-real-life-BFF Ben Affleck wrote it? A treasure, we tell you — a treasure. So, grab a handful of caramels and enjoy these timeless Good Will Hunting quotes.

Best Good Will Hunting Quotes