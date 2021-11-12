The Gottman Method: Making Your Relationship Work

Elizabeth Fernandez/Getty

The pandemic has changed the way we live. And for some of us, the balance between home and work life has shifted, straining our most intimate relationships. Live.Work.Thrive’s Micaela Birmingham will sit down with experts from the renowned Gottman Institute for a live panel discussion on repairing and maintaining healthy relationships with a scientific approach to arguing and communication. We will unpack how to restore the balance of too much togetherness, relearn how to fight, and get tips on how to reconnect with our partner.