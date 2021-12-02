If You Can Answer This ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Trivia, You Deserve A Harper Avery (Stat!)

ABC

Some TV shows get canceled after one season. Some TV shows are gifted with a respectable five- or six-season run. And then there are TV shows like Grey’s Anatomy that have withstood the test of time and lasted far beyond what anyone could have imagined. In fact, the show’s success has led to it becoming the longest-running medical drama on primetime television (sorry, ER). And while rumors about when it will end continue to make the rounds, it’s currently in the midst of its 18th season. Yes, you heard me right, 18 seasons of Grey’s! If you’re nodding your head right now and thinking, I know, well, you’re probably a fan. But just how big of a fan are you? The series has nearly 400 episodes under its belt, equating to a ton of Grey’s Anatomy trivia.

While that seems like a lot of footage, the show may stretch into Season 19 and possibly even Season 20. It remains beloved by millions of fans worldwide — and with good reason. From steamy on-call room hookups to complicated surgeries, this show never fails to leave its viewers on the edge of their seats in some form or another. The characters are impossible not to root for, and the storylines continuously kick you right in the feels. (Seriously, just try watching this show without a box of tissues by your side, I dare you.)

With that said, it’s high time we test your knowledge of Meredith Grey and the rest of the Grey Sloan gang with a bit of Grey’s Anatomy trivia that’ll prove just how deep your dedication goes. These questions would also make a perfect activity to spice up moms’ night in, to read on that long-overdue girls’ road trip you’ve been meaning to take, or to share with your best friend (or partner since we all know they secretly love it, too) during commercial breaks when you watch the next episode.

So, sit back, relax, and scrub in on the array of questions below.

Grey’s Anatomy Trivia Questions and Answers