 101 'Grey’s Anatomy’ Trivia Questions Only True Fans Can Answer

If You Can Answer This ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Trivia, You Deserve A Harper Avery (Stat!)

by December 2, 2021

greys-anatomy-least-season
ABC

Some TV shows get canceled after one season. Some TV shows are gifted with a respectable five- or six-season run. And then there are TV shows like Grey’s Anatomy that have withstood the test of time and lasted far beyond what anyone could have imagined. In fact, the show’s success has led to it becoming the longest-running medical drama on primetime television (sorry, ER). And while rumors about when it will end continue to make the rounds, it’s currently in the midst of its 18th season. Yes, you heard me right, 18 seasons of Grey’s! If you’re nodding your head right now and thinking, I know, well, you’re probably a fan. But just how big of a fan are you? The series has nearly 400 episodes under its belt, equating to a ton of Grey’s Anatomy trivia.

While that seems like a lot of footage, the show may stretch into Season 19 and possibly even Season 20. It remains beloved by millions of fans worldwide — and with good reason. From steamy on-call room hookups to complicated surgeries, this show never fails to leave its viewers on the edge of their seats in some form or another. The characters are impossible not to root for, and the storylines continuously kick you right in the feels. (Seriously, just try watching this show without a box of tissues by your side, I dare you.)

With that said, it’s high time we test your knowledge of Meredith Grey and the rest of the Grey Sloan gang with a bit of Grey’s Anatomy trivia that’ll prove just how deep your dedication goes. These questions would also make a perfect activity to spice up moms’ night in, to read on that long-overdue girls’ road trip you’ve been meaning to take, or to share with your best friend (or partner since we all know they secretly love it, too) during commercial breaks when you watch the next episode.

So, sit back, relax, and scrub in on the array of questions below.

Grey’s Anatomy Trivia Questions and Answers

  1. Who created Grey’s Anatomy?
    Shonda Rhimes
  2. What is the show’s title a reference to?
    The famous anatomy book Gray’s Anatomy
  3. What was the series originally going to be called?
    Complications
  4. What was Derek Shepherd’s nickname?
    McDreamy
  5. What was Mark Sloan’s nickname?
    McSteamy
  6. What was Lexie Grey’s nickname?
    Little Grey
  7. How was Lexie related to Meredith?
    Half-sister
  8. Where did Meredith go to college?
    Dartmouth
  9. Which role did Sandra Oh initially hope to audition for?
    Dr. Bailey
  10. What do the residents call the doll with plastic organs?
    Anatomy Jane
  11. What was the original name of the hospital where everyone works
    Seattle Grace
  12. What hospital did they end up merging with?
    Mercy West
  13. That merger resulted in the hospital being renamed what?
    Seattle Grace Mercy West
  14. What is the hospital’s current name?
    Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital
  15. What is the name of Callie Torres, Arizona Robbins, and Mark Sloan’s daughter?
    Sofia
  16. Who died as a result of the plane crash that took place at the end of Season 8?
    Lexie Grey and Mark Sloan
  17. In the first season, Derek tells Meredith his favorite color. What is it?
    Indigo
  18. Who does Cristina accidentally stab with an epi-pen in Season 8?
    Alex
  19. What endearing term do Meredith and Cristina use to call each other?
    “My person”
  20. Which well-known actor played the leader of the bomb squad in Season 2?
    Kyle Chandler
  21. What design does Derek’s favorite scrub cap have on it?
    Ferry boats
  22. What was his character’s name?
    Dylan Young
  23. What secret was Derek keeping from Meredith in Season 1?
    That he was married
  24. Why did Derek move to Seattle?
    His wife cheated on him with his best friend.
  25. What is Derek Shepherd’s specialty?
    Neurosurgery
  26. How many times has Miranda Bailey been married?
    Twice
  27. How did George O’Malley die at the end of Season 5?
    He was hit by a bus
  28. What was Preston Burke’s specialty?
    Cardiothoracic surgery
  29. What bar do the doctors like to go to after work?
    The Emerald City Bar (though it’s mainly referred to as Joe’s, the name of the bartender/owner)
  30. Which character has a photographic memory?
    Lexie Grey
  31. What is Addison Montgomery’s specialty?
    Neonatal surgery
  32. Whose LVAD wire does Izzie Stevens cut in Season 2?
    Denny Duquette
  33. How much money did Denny leave Izzie in his will?
    $8.7 million
  34. What was Denny waiting for on the donor list?
    A new heart
  35. Which well-known actor played Denny?
    Jeffrey Dean Morgan
  36. What was the name of Meredith’s dog?
    Doc
  37. Which well-known actor had a cameo as Meredith’s vet boyfriend?
    Chris O’Donnell
  38. What was his character’s nickname?
    McVet
  39. Who did George have a crush on at the start of the show?
    Meredith
  40. What’s the significance of the sparkle pager in Season 4?
    Whichever resident has it gets the opportunity to take any surgery of their choosing from the other residents
  41. What other profession has Izzie dabbled in?
    Modeling
  42. What secret was Meredith keeping about her mother in Season 1?
    That she had Alzheimer’s
  43. What STD does George contract in Season 1?
    Syphilis
  44. How many kids do Derek and Meredith have?
    Three
  45. In Season 6, which resident gets shot first during the hospital shooting?
    Reed
  46. What are their names?
    Zola, Bailey, and Ellis
  47. Where did George and Callie get married?
    Las Vegas
  48. What is Derek’s middle name?
    Christopher
  49. Which character went on to star in the spinoff series, Private Practice?
    Addison Montgomery
  50. Out of the core five characters — Izzie, Cristina, Meredith, George, and Alex — who failed their intern exam?
    George
  51. Who replaced Preston Burke as Chief of Cardio in Season 4?
    Dr. Erica Hahn
  52. Who does Hahn share a romantic relationship with?
    Callie
  53. What does Meredith’s former BFF, Sadie, call her as a nickname?
    Death
  54. What does Meredith call Sadie?
    Die
  55. What famous actor passed on the role of Derek Shepherd?
    Rob Lowe
  56. What injury did Mark Sloan sustain while having sex with Lexie?
    A penile fracture
  57. Which One Tree Hill stars made cameos on Grey’s?
    Jana Kramer, Joy Lez, and Hilarie Burton
  58. What was George’s nickname?
    007
  59. Where did Ellen Pompeo and her character, Meredith, both grow up?
    Boston
  60. Why does Andrew DeLuca get killed in Season 17?
    He uncovers a human trafficking ring
  61. After Hahn leaves, who becomes the new Head of Cardio?
    Teddy Altman
  62. In what other production did Patrick Dempsey and Kevin McKidd costar?
    Made of Honor (2008)
  63. What specialty does Alex Karev end up choosing?
    Pediatrics
  64. Who plays Teddy’s first husband, Henry, in Season 7?
    Scott Foley
  65. What beauty mishap befalls Cristina on her wedding day in Season 3?
    A waxing accident that takes off her eyebrows
  66. Why did they get married?
    So that Henry could use Teddy’s medical insurance
  67. What is Jo Wilson’s real first name?
    Brooke
  68. Who does April lose her virginity to?
    Jackson Avery
  69. Who did Jessica Capshaw (Dr. Arizona Robbins) originally want to be her love interest?
    Justin Chambers (Dr. Alex Karev)
  70. What’s the name of the nurse Derek Shepherd dates when he and Meredith are broken up?
    Rose
  71. Which Grey’s character went on to star in the spinoff series, Station 19?
    Ben Warren
  72. What stabs Cristina in Season 5 when she meets Owen Hunt?
    An icicle
  73. What body part does Derek severely injure in the Season 8 plane crash?
    His hand
  74. Where does Cristina temporarily move to after the events of the plane crash?
    Minnesota
  75. What did Katherine Heigl cite as her reason for famously dropping out of Emmy consideration for her Grey’s role in 2008?
    A lack of material that would warrant a nomination
  76. What is the name of Meredith’s dad?
    Thatcher
  77. Which three actors starred in both Grey’s and Scream 3?
    Scott Foley, Neve Campbell, and Patrick Dempsey
  78. What did he die of in Season 15?
    Cancer
  79. What do Teddy and Owen name their daughter?
    Allison
  80. What prestigious award does Cristina get nominated for in Season 10?
    Harper Avery
  81. Does she win?
    No
  82. At the end of Season 10, Cristina is offered the chance to run her very own research hospital in what country?
    Switzerland
  83. Who made her this offer?
    Preston Burke
  84. When Cristina leaves, what does she call Meredith (and not Derek)?
    The sun
  85. Who are Maggie Pierce’s birth parents?
    Ellis Grey and Richard Webber
  86. Why does Jo initially turn down Alex’s proposal?
    Because she’s already married
  87. How does Derek Shepherd die?
    From severe brain injuries following a car accident
  88. What is the name of Owen’s sister?
    Megan
  89. How does Matthew propose to April?
    With a flashmob
  90. Where do Arizona, Callie, and Sofia end up moving to?
    New York
  91. Who was Amelia Shepherd’s mentor?
    Tom Koracick
  92. Why does Alex ultimately leave Seattle and end his marriage to Jo?
    The revelation that Izzie secretly had his twins
  93. What is Meredith’s speciality?
    General surgery
  94. Who caught Callie dancing in her underwear when she was temporarily living in the hospital?
    Richard Webber
  95. What are Grey’s Anatomy episodes named after?
    Song titles
  96. Which music superstar has a cat named after Meredith Grey?
    Taylor Swift
  97. How old was Maggie when she graduated from med school?
    19
  98. What season did the series stop using its opening theme sequence?
    Season 2
  99. Who does Izzie hallucinate seeing as a result of her brain tumor?
    Denny
  100. What was the song played in the original opening?
    “Cosy in the Rocket” by Psapp
  101. Which OG character does not visit Meredith on the beach in Season 17?
    Cristina Yang