Gwen Stefani Shares Rare Photo Of Her Son For His 14th Birthday

Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Gwen Stefani just dropped a rare photo of her son Kingston on his 14th birthday and, yep, he’s adorable

When it comes to sharing their kids with the world, celebrities seem to vary on how much is too much. Some adopt a very stream-of-consciousness approach, posting pretty much every little photographic moment of their children to social media. But in the case of Gwen Stefani and her eldest son, Kingston James Rossdale (with her ex, rocker Gavin Rossdale), the opposite appears to be true. Fans rarely get a glimpse of the teen. But, lo and behold, the “Nobody But You” singer made an exception to celebrate Kingston’s 14th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a short but sweet message to her eldest. “Happy 14th birthday to my firstborn son,” Stefani wrote, adding, “Thank u God for making me his mamma.” Not surprisingly, the photo proves what we pretty much all suspected — Kingston looks effortlessly cool. In the photo, he stands on the beach, smiling at the camera with the surf behind him. He wears three necklaces, layered: a puka-shell choker (hello, circa ‘90s Gwen and Gavin!), a gold nameplate, and a gold crucifix.

Basically, he’s the perfect blend of his rockstar parents. And speaking of his parents, Stefani shared a video of the birthday boy with bonus father figure Blake Shelton that is almost too precious for words even. The funny clip shows Kingston going in for a hug with his mom’s wild-quarantine-haired boyfriend, only to get a little more than he bargained for.

Pulling Kingston in close, Shelton plants a prolonged kiss on the teen’s face, lingering comically long before Kingston pulls away to wipe his face. C’mon, how cute is that? They clearly have a good relationship, because we all know teens aren’t usually keen on overt parental displays of affection.

While we don’t know what this blended family did to officially celebrate Kingston turning 14, we can bet it was filled with fun. In addition to Kingston, Stefani and ex Rossdale’s two younger sons Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6, have been hunkered down during quarantine with Stefani and Shelton. However, judging by Rossdale’s equally sweet birthday tribute to the teen, the boys will enjoy birthday shenanigans with him as well.

“What a journey with this young man,” Rossdale started his own birthday tribute. “King, you blow me away. Such a kind, funny, smart, handsome, naughty, spirited, articulate, dynamic sapien. You’re so full of love and humor it feels like we got something right, although the credit belongs to you. We are gonna celebrate hard tonight. I’m sorry there is no large gathering as you had requested (and advertised) but that will come.”

Um, full stop. Did Kingston put out a plug for a huge birthday rager? Oh, to be 14 again. If he did, though, his dad wasn’t too upset. The proud dad ended his post, “You’re the love of my life. The eye of my apple. You know I do it all (mostly) for you and your siblings, right?”

We’re not crying; you are. Happy birthday, Kingston!