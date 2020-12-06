Hallmark Just Announced Every New Winter-Themed Movie Premiering After Christmas

The Hallmark Channel

The Hallmark Channel’s Winterfest 2021 is coming with five all new movies

The Hallmark Channel absolutely shines during December, because that’s when they roll out holiday-themed movies about people falling in love near Christmas trees aka what Hallmark Channel does best. However, once Christmas is over, Hallmark doesn’t stop, because Winterfest 2021 is coming.

Hallmark’s Winterfest lineup features movies that have nothing to do with Christmas or Hannukah but do take place in the snow. Winterfest, which follows December’s Countdown To Christmas, launches after New Year’s Day 2021 and includes all sorts of winter-themed movies to help you come down from the holiday-induced mania you’ve surely been ingesting since Thanksgiving.

Taking a Shot at Love follows “Jenna, a former professional dancer” who “uses ballet to help a hockey player get back on the ice.” Love it. Love to see more hockey representation in the winter genre. This one stars former Spy Kids star Alexa PenaVega and premieres on Saturday, January 2 at 9 p.m. EST.

A New Year’s Resolution stars Aimee Teegarden and Michael Rady and according to Hallmark Channel, the movie is about a “morning show producer [who] makes a New Year’s resolution to say yes more and…crosses paths with a confirmed Yes man who just might hold the key to her biggest story and to her heart.” Premieres Saturday, January 9 at 9 p.m. EST.

Hey @awscott21 We Have a New Date on The @hallmarkchannel Website For #ANewYearsResolution! Premiere Date is Saturday January 9 at 9pm/8c Part of #Winterfest Subject to Change, But Looking Forward to it! @RadyMichael #Hallmarkies pic.twitter.com/YEUwxmZVB6 — Norwin Balboa (@norwin_balboa) December 3, 2020

Two for the Win premieres on Saturday, January 16 at 9 p.m. EST and stars Charlotte Sullivan as “a world champion ski racer” who finds love with her local ski instructor, played by Trevor Donovan. Like we said, Hallmark really committed to the winterness of the genre.

Love in the Alps is another perfect winter confection, and a blurb on Hallmark.com reads: “When an average guy is gifted a luxury trip, he is mistaken as a millionaire. But then, sparks fly with the lovely concierge. Will she feel the same way about him when she learns the truth?” Love in the Alps airs Saturday, January 23 at 9 p.m. EST.

Snowkissed stars Hallmark fave Chris McNally (who stars in When Calls The Heart) as a bread and breakfast owner (of course) who meets a journalist who ends up mentoring him. Premieres Saturday, January 30 at 9 p.m. EST.

Hallmark worked overtime to crank out 23 new and original holiday movies for 2020 (in a pandemic, no less) and now they’re doing the same for the winter season, though this time with only five movies instead of 23. Because the end of December doesn’t mean you should ever be without charming rom-coms set in idyllic snow-covered towns.