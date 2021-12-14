Halsey’s Pure Joy Over New Motherhood Is The Sweetest Thing

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Halsey was at the premiere for her new movie, ‘Sing 2’

Singer Halsey has been so refreshingly open as a new mom. They welcomed son, Ender Aydin, five months ago and has talked about everything from the stress of being a working mom to breastfeeding to postpartum body pressure. Recently, she opened up to Extra about life with Ender, and we just can’t get enough.

Halsey hit the red carpet over the weekend for the premiere of Sing 2. They joined the cast of the sequel voicing wolf Porsha, Jimmy Crystal’s (Bobby Canavale) spoiled daughter (and absolutely nails Alicia Keys’ “Girl On Fire”). While walking the red carpet, she opened up about life as a new mom and it’s a life many of us can relate to.

“I got dressed so fast,” they told Terri Seymour of their arrival to the premiere. “We were cleaning up spit up, we were rocking the nap getting ready to go, threw on some clothes and go off to do my other job.”

She also talked about taking it all in and trying to soak up every minute of new motherhood. “I love it so much,” they gushed. “Every single second is the most incredible thing, getting to watch him like become a new person every day is so exciting.”

Halsey has shared snippets of Ender on social media, with gorgeous pics like this one with the caption, “Sweet life.”

But she’s also been extremely real about the expectations new moms, especially new moms in the spotlight, are met with once they’ve had a baby. “I did SNL two nights ago and a lot of people were quick to say how good I looked. That was a weird feeling. My body has felt like a stranger’s for a long time. I uphold myself to honesty to the point of over sharing sometimes but this feels important,” they said in a post showing their “real body” postpartum and the one on SNL. “A lot of people don’t know that you still look pregnant for a while after. It is still changing and I am letting it. I have no interest in working out right now. I’m too tired and too busy playing with my darling son. With that being said, the body behind all those compliments the other night was wearing a custom tailored outfit and lighted perfectly after much testing, so I could feel good and do my job.”

She also kept it honest during her interview. “It’s definitely difficult to find balance,” she said. “I think that’s a common thing working moms share no matter what your job is. I want to work really hard so he’s proud of me, but I also want to spend every single second cuddling him.”

Never has a mom said something more relatable.