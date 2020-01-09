A Harry Potter Flagship Store Is Coming To NYC This Year

Warner Bros.

Harry Potter flagship store to open in New York City this summer

The world’s first official Harry Potter flagship store is opening Summer 2020 in New York City. Currently, if you want to “experience” the wizarding world IRL, you have to go to Universal Studios in Orlando or Los Angeles, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London, or one of the Harry Potter And The Cursed Child productions, and all of those cost a lot of money just to get inside the door. Now, you can get the full wizarding world experience at a retail store for free.

Located at 935 Broadway in the Flatiron District in Manhattan, the new retail experience is popping up inside an old Restoration Hardware store and will span three floors and over 20,000 square feet. And it won’t just shill Potter products, the flagship store will reportedly have “interactive experiences” and of course, instant social media street cred. #WizardingWorld #HarryPotterFlagship

“This will be the largest dedicated Harry Potter store in the world and will become a must-visit fan destination where Harry Potter enthusiasts can engage with interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities as they step into the magic,” Sarah Roots, SVP Worldwide Tours and Retail, Warner Bros said in a statement.

Unlike the Cursed Child play in Time’s Square, which basically looks like a theme park ride, the concept art for the flagship store is shockingly subdued, save for the gold dragon over the doorway. Not surprisingly, a Manhattan Community Board has taken offense with the shop’s “eccentric” exterior as the new flagship store is in the bougie Flatiron district, but hopefully, Warner Bros. will move forward with the plans as designed because us Potter heads demand the full wizarding world vibe!

“We are very excited to be opening in New York. It’s the ideal city in which to launch with so many dedicated Wizarding World fans, a cutting-edge retail environment and a community that embraces innovative experiences,” the statement continued.

Warner Bros. also added in the statement that the giant retail shop “will house the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products in the world under one roof with everything from personalised robes and Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans to a brand-new range of house wands with a design exclusive to the New York location.”

Speaking as someone who went to London literally to do the Harry Potter studio tour, this is very exciting news.