Lumos! These 150+ Harry Potter Names Deserve Some Light Shined On ‘Em

Warner Bros. Pictures

How much do you remember from the Harry Potter series? While we may not agree with everything J.K. Rowling stands for personally, there’s no denying that she created a deep, magnificent world steeped in fascinating history. Imagining such a thorough universe means coming up with a ton of characters with plenty of names. And when it’s a magical universe, those names can’t all be the ordinary names we’d find in schools today. Even if you’d never read the Harry Potter series or seen a single movie, you’d probably have a slight idea of some of the Harry Potter names given to the quirky, quizzical, and fantastical characters within Rowling’s wizarding realm.

Everyone knows Harry, right? A really aloof person might even butcher their attempts at the name Dumbledore. But real fans know their way around the HP trivia. And they know that the list of Wizarding World names goes so much longer than just those two and far deeper than the names of Harry’s family and classmates.

So, if you’re looking for a truly unique or whimsical name for your future kiddo, a pet, or even a character of your own, these Harry Potter names might just cast a spell on you and be the inspiration you need. See what you can do with these magical monikers!

Harry Potter Names From Famous Wizarding Families

Potter/Evans Family Tree

First, when you’re looking at Harry Potter names, you must look at Harry’s family’s storied past. Harry’s mother, Lily, was from the Evans family, where you’ll find names like Petunia and Dudley. (Yikes.) But Harry’s dad, James, has a family that is rich with interesting and magical names — like Fleamont and Euphemia, his parents. Going back even further, you’ll find better and wilder names. Here’s a quick list of names you’ll see on the Potter family tree.

Abraham Albus Charlus Dorea Euphemia Fleamont Ginevra Hardwin Harry Ignotus Iolanthe James Linfred Ralston

The Weasley Family Tree

Since Harry married Ginny and they named their daughter after her, Ginevra (her full name) appears on both the Weasley and Potter family trees. There are also plenty of other names on the Weasley’s tree. After all, even just the Weasleys we meet seem to take up about half of the main characters in Harry Potter! We also include Hermione and Fleur on this list, as they married into the family, too. Plus, neither of those family trees is explored well in the books.

Arthur Angelina Audrey Cedrella Charles Dominique Fred Fleur George Ginevra Hermione Hugo Louis Lucy Molly Percy Ronald Rose Roxanne Septimus Victoire William

Harry Potter Names From the Black Family Tree

The Blacks were a tormented lot, that’s for sure. We’d be remiss not to include them right at the top of our list, though. Looking over the Black family tapestry, you’ll find names like…

Alexia Andromeda Arcturus Cygnus Eduardus Ella Elladora Hesper Iola Licorus Magenta Misapinoa Narcissa Nigellus Phoebe Phineas Regulus Sirius Ursula Violeta

Even More Harry Potter Names

Harry Potter House Elf and Goblin Names

Bogrod (goblin) Dobby (house elf) Gornuk (goblin) Griphook (goblin) Hokey (house elf) Kreacher (house elf) Winky (house elf)

Harry Potter Names of Professors, Teachers, and Instructors

Cuthbert Binns Charity Burbage Alecto Carrow Amycus Carrow Albus Dumbledore Firenze Fillius Flitwick Wilhelmina Grubbly-Plank Rubeus Hagrid Rolanda Hooch Silvanus Kettleburn Gilderoy Lockhart Remus Lupin Minerva McGonagall Quirinus Quirrell Aurora Sinistra Horace Slughorn Severus Snape Pomona Sprout Sybill Trelawney Wilkie Twycross Dolores Umbridge Septima Vector

Harry Potter Pet Names

Buckbeak (hippogriff) Crookshanks (cat) Errol (owl) Fang (boarhound) Fawkes (Phoenix) Fluffy (three-headed dog) Hedwig (owl) Norbert (dragon) Pigwidgeon (owl) Scabbers (rat) Trevor (toad)

Ghosts and Spirits of Harry Potter

Cuthbert Binns Helena Ravenclaw (AKA The Grey Lady) The Blood Baron The Fat Friar Myrtle Warren (AKA Moaning Myrtle) Sir Nicholas de Mimsy-Porpington (AKA Nearly Headless Nick)

Harry Potter Names of the Hogwarts Founders

Godric Gryffindor Helga Hufflepuff Rowena Ravenclaw Salazar Slytherin

Other Hogwarts’ Students Names

Is this a complete list of every Hogwarts student ever? No. But here’s a look at some of the students with whom Harry Potter attended Hogwarts.

Susan Bones Terry Boot Lavender Brown Millicent Bulstrode Vincent Crabbe Colin Creevey Dennis Creevey Cedric Diggory Marietta Edgecombe Justin Finch-Fletchley Seamus Finnigan Anthony Goldstein Gregory Goyle Angelina Johnson Lee Jordan Neville Longbottom Luna Lovegood Draco Malfoy Ernie Macmillan Eloise Midgen Cormac McLaggen Theodore Nott Pansy Parkinson Padma Patil Parvati Patil Demelza Robins Dean Thomas Romilda Vane Blaise Zabini

