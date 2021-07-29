Lumos! These 150+ Harry Potter Names Deserve Some Light Shined On ‘Em

 154 Harry Potter Names So Magical They 'Confundo' The Senses

How much do you remember from the Harry Potter series? While we may not agree with everything J.K. Rowling stands for personally, there’s no denying that she created a deep, magnificent world steeped in fascinating history. Imagining such a thorough universe means coming up with a ton of characters with plenty of names. And when it’s a magical universe, those names can’t all be the ordinary names we’d find in schools today. Even if you’d never read the Harry Potter series or seen a single movie, you’d probably have a slight idea of some of the Harry Potter names given to the quirky, quizzical, and fantastical characters within Rowling’s wizarding realm.

Everyone knows Harry, right? A really aloof person might even butcher their attempts at the name Dumbledore. But real fans know their way around the HP trivia. And they know that the list of Wizarding World names goes so much longer than just those two and far deeper than the names of Harry’s family and classmates.

So, if you’re looking for a truly unique or whimsical name for your future kiddo, a pet, or even a character of your own, these Harry Potter names might just cast a spell on you and be the inspiration you need. See what you can do with these magical monikers!

Harry Potter Names From Famous Wizarding Families

Potter/Evans Family Tree

First, when you’re looking at Harry Potter names, you must look at Harry’s family’s storied past. Harry’s mother, Lily, was from the Evans family, where you’ll find names like Petunia and Dudley. (Yikes.) But Harry’s dad, James, has a family that is rich with interesting and magical names — like Fleamont and Euphemia, his parents. Going back even further, you’ll find better and wilder names. Here’s a quick list of names you’ll see on the Potter family tree.

  1. Abraham
  2. Albus
  3. Charlus
  4. Dorea
  5. Euphemia
  6. Fleamont
  7. Ginevra
  8. Hardwin
  9. Harry
  10. Ignotus
  11. Iolanthe
  12. James
  13. Linfred
  14. Ralston

The Weasley Family Tree

Since Harry married Ginny and they named their daughter after her, Ginevra (her full name) appears on both the Weasley and Potter family trees. There are also plenty of other names on the Weasley’s tree. After all, even just the Weasleys we meet seem to take up about half of the main characters in Harry Potter! We also include Hermione and Fleur on this list, as they married into the family, too. Plus, neither of those family trees is explored well in the books.

  1. Arthur
  2. Angelina
  3. Audrey
  4. Cedrella
  5. Charles
  6. Dominique
  7. Fred
  8. Fleur
  9. George
  10. Ginevra
  11. Hermione
  12. Hugo
  13. Louis
  14. Lucy
  15. Molly
  16. Percy
  17. Ronald
  18. Rose
  19. Roxanne
  20. Septimus
  21. Victoire
  22. William

Harry Potter Names From the Black Family Tree

The Blacks were a tormented lot, that’s for sure. We’d be remiss not to include them right at the top of our list, though. Looking over the Black family tapestry, you’ll find names like…

  1. Alexia
  2. Andromeda
  3. Arcturus
  4. Cygnus
  5. Eduardus
  6. Ella
  7. Elladora
  8. Hesper
  9. Iola
  10. Licorus
  11. Magenta
  12. Misapinoa
  13. Narcissa
  14. Nigellus
  15. Phoebe
  16. Phineas
  17. Regulus
  18. Sirius
  19. Ursula
  20. Violeta

Even More Harry Potter Names

Harry Potter House Elf and Goblin Names

  1. Bogrod (goblin)
  2. Dobby (house elf)
  3. Gornuk (goblin)
  4. Griphook (goblin)
  5. Hokey (house elf)
  6. Kreacher (house elf)
  7. Winky (house elf)

Harry Potter Names of Professors, Teachers, and Instructors

  1. Cuthbert Binns
  2. Charity Burbage
  3. Alecto Carrow
  4. Amycus Carrow
  5. Albus Dumbledore
  6. Firenze
  7. Fillius Flitwick
  8. Wilhelmina Grubbly-Plank
  9. Rubeus Hagrid
  10. Rolanda Hooch
  11. Silvanus Kettleburn
  12. Gilderoy Lockhart
  13. Remus Lupin
  14. Minerva McGonagall
  15. Quirinus Quirrell
  16. Aurora Sinistra
  17. Horace Slughorn
  18. Severus Snape
  19. Pomona Sprout
  20. Sybill Trelawney
  21. Wilkie Twycross
  22. Dolores Umbridge
  23. Septima Vector

Harry Potter Pet Names

  1. Buckbeak (hippogriff)
  2. Crookshanks (cat)
  3. Errol (owl)
  4. Fang (boarhound)
  5. Fawkes (Phoenix)
  6. Fluffy (three-headed dog)
  7. Hedwig (owl)
  8. Norbert (dragon)
  9. Pigwidgeon (owl)
  10. Scabbers (rat)
  11. Trevor (toad)

Ghosts and Spirits of Harry Potter

  1. Cuthbert Binns
  2. Helena Ravenclaw (AKA The Grey Lady)
  3. The Blood Baron
  4. The Fat Friar
  5. Myrtle Warren (AKA Moaning Myrtle)
  6. Sir Nicholas de Mimsy-Porpington (AKA Nearly Headless Nick)

Harry Potter Names of the Hogwarts Founders

  1. Godric Gryffindor
  2. Helga Hufflepuff
  3. Rowena Ravenclaw
  4. Salazar Slytherin

Other Hogwarts’ Students Names

Is this a complete list of every Hogwarts student ever? No. But here’s a look at some of the students with whom Harry Potter attended Hogwarts.

  1. Susan Bones
  2. Terry Boot
  3. Lavender Brown
  4. Millicent Bulstrode
  5. Vincent Crabbe
  6. Colin Creevey
  7. Dennis Creevey
  8. Cedric Diggory
  9. Marietta Edgecombe
  10. Justin Finch-Fletchley
  11. Seamus Finnigan
  12. Anthony Goldstein
  13. Gregory Goyle
  14. Angelina Johnson
  15. Lee Jordan
  16. Neville Longbottom
  17. Luna Lovegood
  18. Draco Malfoy
  19. Ernie Macmillan
  20. Eloise Midgen
  21. Cormac McLaggen
  22. Theodore Nott
  23. Pansy Parkinson
  24. Padma Patil
  25. Parvati Patil
  26. Demelza Robins
  27. Dean Thomas
  28. Romilda Vane
  29. Blaise Zabini

Death Eater Names

  1. Alecto Carrow
  2. Amycus Carrow
  3. Crabbe
  4. Barty Crouch Jr.
  5. Antonin Dolohov
  6. Goyle
  7. Fenrir Greyback
  8. Igor Karkaroff
  9. Bellatrix Lestrange
  10. Walden Macnair
  11. Lucius Malfoy
  12. Nott Sr.
  13. Peter Pettigrew
  14. Augustus Rookwood
  15. Thorfinn Rowle
  16. Stan Shunpike (possibly)
  17. Severus Snape (Well… this is just awkward.)
  18. Corban Yaxley