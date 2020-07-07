You Can Now Listen To A Bedtime Story Read By Harry Styles

Isabel Infantes/PA Images/Getty

Harry Styles’ bedtime story will drop July 8 through the “Calm” app

If you, like the rest of the world, are having a little trouble sleeping these days, the meditation and sleep app Calm is here to help. They are releasing a new bedtime story voiced by none other than British heartthrob Harry Styles.

Calm asked and fans made it more than crystal clear that, yes, they would very much like to listen to the former One Direction singer lull them to sleep with a bedtime story. Though there’s no word yet on what book Styles has chosen, but does it really matter? Listening to anyone with a dreamy accent drawing you into a slumber seems pretty fabulous to me. If you need a teaser just listen to his soothing voice saying, “Hello, I’m Harry Styles.” Heart. Melt.

Calm shared a video featuring its original tweet about Styles and screenshots of very thrilled fans of the 26-year-old pop star, captioning it, “Wednesday. #DreamWithHarry.” In September 2018, Calm asked its followers to retweet “if you dream of @Harry_Styles reading a Sleep Story for @calm.” They also gave a little hint of the project Sunday by tweeting a watermelon emoji, a nod to Styles’ song “Watermelon Sugar.”

🍉 💤 📖 🔜 🛏 This Wednesday. — Calm (@calm) July 5, 2020

This isn’t the first time the sleep app offered up sleep stories voiced by some pretty famous people. Matthew McConaughey narrated a story called “Wonder,” written by Chris Advansun, giving fans 35 of the most glorious minutes of their day.

The company has also created a page of resources with free mindfulness tools and given the state of 2020 and its impact on our mental health, that sounds very helpful. It also includes materials for kids like music sleep stories to help them stay calm and these both are free of charge and can be played directly from their page.

Styles story drops on July 8 on the app, which offers a seven-day free trial and costs $70 per year for a premium membership.

People are very much here for the news that Styles is joining the Calm ranks:

THIS IS IT. HARRY IS SAVING 2020. — 𝓬𝓪𝓼. 🌸 (@cxrneliastyles) July 6, 2020

I'M GONNA SLEEP LIKE A BABY FROM NOW OMG — 𝓬𝓪𝓼. 🌸 (@cxrneliastyles) July 6, 2020

I ALREADY CAN'T HANDLE A 2 SECOND CLIP, I WON'T BE ABLE TO FUNCTION AFTER THE FULL CLIP — ayesha #1 🍒 stan (@kiwisugar18) July 6, 2020

At this point, Calm is as close as anyone’s going to get to Styles. In June, he announced that he was rescheduling the North American leg of his “Love” tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s now scheduled to begin on Aug. 14, 2021, in Tacoma, Washington.

If this isn’t enough for you, Styles and his former One Direction bandmates Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik have an Audible audiobook version of their 2014 autobiography, “Who We Are,” so you can get your calm on two ways.

Thank you, Calm, for making 2020 just a tiny bit brighter.