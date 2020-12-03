Warner Bros. Will Launch Every 2021 Movie On HBO Max & In Theaters

Clay Enos/Waner Bros.

HBO Max to release its entire 2021 movie slate online next year

AT&T’s Warner Bros. just announced that all of its films scheduled to launch in 2021 will be released on HBO Max at the same time they are available in theaters. Though unprecedented, the move is not entirely shocking considering that Warner Bros. already announced that Wonder Woman 1984 would be available to stream on HBO Max on Christmas Day. Considering the pandemic, it’s not looking like we’ll be getting back to movie theaters anytime soon, so get ready for a 2021 filled with even more binge-watching.

This is great news for those of us who like seeing movies but hate that a bucket of popcorn at the theater is like, $200. I’m exaggerating, but you get it. Also, the Warner Bros. 2021 slate also includes DC movies, so except anticipated titles to land on HBO Max next year that include Dune, Suicide Squad, Tom & Jerry, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, In The Heights, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Matrix 4, to name a few.

Warner Bros. announced the news on Wednesday and said that while all projected 2021 movies will open in theaters, they will land on the streaming platform at the same time and live there for one month. Also, unlike Disney Plus’s test run with Mulan, you will not have to pay a premium to watch any of the HBO Max titles if you already have an HBO Max subscription.

“With this unique one-year plan, we can support our partners in exhibition with a steady pipeline of world-class films, while also giving moviegoers who may not have access to theaters or aren’t quite ready to go back to the movies the chance to see our amazing 2021 films. We see it as a win-win for film lovers and exhibitors, and we’re extremely grateful to our filmmaking partners for working with us on this innovative response to these circumstances,” the company said in a statement.

The company made it clear that this was just for one year as a way to mitigate the effects of the pandemic to give the “fans” the movies they deserve and I’m not gonna lie, while these Netflix holiday movies have been tiding me over, I’m looking forward to watching something that isn’t about a career woman falling in love at an Inn.

HBO Max ads that they hope that people will return to seeing movies in the theater at some point next year, though it’ll be hard to readjust to the pre-pandemic movie-going experience after you just spent nearly two years not spending your entire paycheck to take your family to see a movie. Then again, we might be dying for a Slurpee and to watch a movie somewhere other than our damn couches.

For the full list of movies, read HBO Max’s statement online.