Brace Yourself, Sisters: Hocus Pocus 2 Has A Release Date

(Walt Disney Pictures)

The Sanderson Sisters are finally making their highly anticipated return to the small screen this fall

There are plenty of classic ’90s movies that don’t need a reboot or a sequel decades after its initial release. Hocus Pocus, a piece of cinematic perfection, would seemingly fall into that category — how could anyone possibly capture the original magic? But when we found out that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy were all reprising their original roles as the Sanderson Sisters, well, let’s say we were even more excited than when Sarah Sanderson (played by Parker) sees a cute boy.

Now, after two years in the making, we finally know when Hocus Pocus 2 is going to hit Disney+: October 31, 2022, AKA Halloween. As if it could be released on any other day! The film’s producer, Adam Shankman, revealed the release date in a Sanderson Sisters-themed Instagram post.

“SISTAAAAAHHHHSSS! Aaaaand that’s a WRAP!!! #hocuspocus2 Congratulations to the amazing team @bettemidler @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy @567and8 @mrsleshem and the WHOOOOLLLEEEE cast and crew!!! Coming to you #halloween #2022 on @disneyplus,” he captioned the post.

But don’t get too excited yet, sisters. While Shankman has revealed a Halloween release date, Disney+ has not confirmed the exciting news. If anything, we are hoping that Disney announces that it is going to be released even sooner, because we’ll easily be watching the original Hocus Pocus and the sequel back-to-back a dozen or so times come Halloween season.

The sequel’s premise has been vague, but suggests that the Sanderson Sisters are once again wreaking havoc on modern-day Salem

The sequel is set to take place 29 years after a virgin named Max (played by Omri Katz in the original 1993 movie) lit the Black Flame Candle and brought the witchy sisters back to life. Like the original, a small group of teens is the only thing that stands between the Sanderson Sisters and the children of Salem. According to Entertainment Weekly, the three teens in the sequel are Becca (Whitney Peak), Cassie (Lilia Buckington) and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo).

The sequel also features some pretty exciting new cast members, including Hannah Waddingham of Ted Lasso fame, and Tony Hale and Sam Richardson, two of our favorite Veep alums.