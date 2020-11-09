How To Play Backgammon: A Quick-ish Tutorial (And Where To Play Online)

Cavan Images/Getty Images

What do you know about Backgammon? If you or your parents were children of the ’60s or ’70s, you’ve probably seen the briefcase version. It’s done up in those funky browns, whites, olive, and orange hues. But have you played it? Did you know that you can play it online now, too? It turns out that Backgammon is still pretty popular today, though it looks a bit different than how it originated.

Backgammon can be traced all the way back to Mesopotamia (now Iraq) more than 5,000 years ago. Another interesting fact? The original dice used were actually made from human bones. Uh, yuck? Still popular in the Middle East, the super-fun game is a common form of entertainment in local cafes and during home visits. The game is also popular in Russia and the South Caucasus. In those regions, you may also hear of it referred to as Nardi or Narde — the latter of which includes two versions: Short Narde and Long Narde.

All of that to say, Backgammon is a game that’s destined for a modern renaissance. It’s fairly easy to learn. It’s a bit old-fashioned, sure, but it’s not so old school that it’s hard to find. You can even pick it up during your weekly Target run. So, if you’re hoping to add a new game to your family night repertoire, Backgammon might be the perfect fit. Once you’ve got your game, you need to know how to play. We’re here to help.

How to Play Backgammon

Did you know there’s a US Backgammon Federation? There is! These rules and tips are from the USBGF’s official guide on how to play.

Know the Board

Your common Backgammon board is often divided into two sides (like when you open that briefcase version) marked with 24 triangles along the sides, twelve on each opposing side. It’s worth noting that technically the board is split into quadrants. If you each sit on a side of the board with triangles, one of you will have your “home board” on your right and the other will have their “home board” on their left. That means your home boards will both be on the same side of the case, facing each other. The other half of the case makes up your “outer board” and your opponent’s outer board. Your home boards and outer boards will be separated from each other with a small ridge or bump, called the “bar.”

Unlike many games, you start with your checkers on both sides of the board. Check out the picture above for a better idea of the initial checker placement.

Other Game Pieces

Also in play will be two pairs of dice, two shaker cups, 30 checkers, and one “doubling cube” used to keep track of current stakes.

The Object of the Game and How to Win

In case you weren’t counting, you each start with 15 checkers scattered across the board. The object of the game, and thus the way to win, is to collect all your checkers into your home board.

How to Move

First, you each roll one dice to see who goes first. The higher number wins. That person gets the first turn and uses the numbers rolled to move their checkers. You’ll move in opposite directions, always working to get all of your checkers into your home board. After the initial roll, you’ll alternate turns and roll both of your dice each time. A few things to keep in mind:

A full triangle is called a “pip.” A pip is “full” when there are two or more opposing checkers already stacked on it.

Each dice can represent one of your checkers (whichever you want). So, if you roll a 4 and a 6, you can move one dice four times and one six times.

You can also choose to combine your dice totals to move just one checker. So, in the case of rolling a 4 and 6, you’d have the choice to move one checker ten pips.

While you can pass your checker over a pip, it cannot stop on a full pip.

What if you don’t have enough movable checkers or open pips to play the numbers on either or both dice? You can play just one number and move just one pip. But, if your only movable checker can either move four or six spaces, strategy isn’t an option. You must use the larger number rolled. If you can’t move using either value on the roll, then your turn is skipped.

Other Backgammon Rules, Tricks, and Obstacles

Oh, you didn’t think it was that easy, did you? This isn’t Mancala. There’s actually a ton of things that can go wrong for you along the way. If you’re on a spot and your opponent lands on that same pip (called a “blot” once it’s occupied), they can bump you onto the bar. At that point, your first objective then becomes to move off of the bar. There’s also the option of “bearing off” and doubling. And the actual act or position of gammoning and backgammoning doesn’t even come into play until it’s time to score at the end. For all those rules, it’s best to find a video and a partner so you can play through the game once or twice.

How to Play Backgammon Online

Believe it or not, Backgammon is actually so popular that there are ways to play online. Backgammon Galaxy is one of the most popular and highly rated places to play online Backgammon. It’s become a great resource for both new and experienced Backgammon players because it’s designed to rate and evaluate each of your moves. In other words, as you play, the game will automatically tell you why your move was good or bad, and what might have been a better move. The more you play, the more you learn and the better you get. It’s the ultimate resource for anyone hoping to play Backgammon professionally. (Yes, that’s a thing.)

Of course, there are also plenty of free Backgammon playing apps, too. Before you “invest” in a board, download any of the free apps from the Apple Store or Google Play. Test your interest, skills, and patience digitally first. Or, you know, just use it to practice on your lunch break so you can kick your partner’s butt during your next game night!