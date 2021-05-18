Need To Get Pee Out Of A Mattress? Urine Luck!

JESHOOTS.COM/Unsplash

It’s not a bad dream. Your new mattress is soaked after a late-night kiddo climb in, a bedwetting accident by your newly potty-trained toddler or older kid, or maybe you had that dream about peeing at camp and had an accident yourself. Whatever the reason, don’t panic. Take a few necessary moments to curse under your breath — we won’t judge — and get straight to work. Urine stains and smells are easy to handle if you know the right tricks to get pee out of a mattress. All it takes are a few easy steps and some supplies you probably already have laying around the house. Once you have identified that someone — or something — has peed on the bed, gather your supplies, roll up your sleeves, and dive right in.

How to get pee out of a mattress?

First things first, strip the bed of all sheets to get down to the bottom of things. Next, gather these supplies:

Towels

Vinegar

Baking soda

Empty spray bottle

Hydrogen peroxide

Liquid dish soap

Essential oil (if you have it)

Enzyme cleaner (for pet accidents or lingering smells)

Blotting Gets Pee Out of the Mattress

If the stain is still wet start blotting — not rubbing — the stain and soak as much of the pee out of the mattress with the towel you can. If you rub it’s just going to make the stain bigger. If it’s dry, there’s not a lot you can do.

From this point, it’s time to soak the stain with white vinegar, be pretty generous here, then use a towel to blot as much of the vinegar out of the mattress as possible. Take your time here and be as thorough as you can.

DIY Cleaner to Get Pee Out of a Mattress

Now it’s time to take your spray bottle and cook up your very own cleaner for mattress urine removal. Combine about a cup of hydrogen peroxide, which is the stuff in the brown bottle you can find in the first aid aisle of the store, with three tablespoons of baking soda and about a dime’s worth of liquid dish soap. If you’ve got it laying around, add a few drops of lavender or other essential oil to help neutralize odors. Don’t shake the solution vigorously. You don’t want a bunch of suds, just swish it around to get it combined.

Now spray your DIY mattress pee obliterator all over the stain and let it soak for 15 to 20 minutes. Then take a clean towel and blot the solution until it’s dry. Repeat this step until the stain on the mattress is lifted and the smell is gone.

If the pee stain on the mattress is from a pet or is particularly stinky, you might need an enzyme cleaner from a pet store that breaks down the uric acid crystals in the urine to eliminate odors.

Sprinkle Mattress Pee Stain With Baking Soda

Once the stain is lifted, help remove moisture and any lingering smell with a generous sprinkle of baking soda. Truly, don’t skimp here, use the whole carton from the back of the freezer if you have one laying around. Let the area dry completely for several hours before vacuuming thoroughly.

When it comes to memory foam mattresses the best way to get the pee out is similar to other mattresses, which means a lot of blotting, soaking, and blotting again. One major difference is that memory foam is far denser and could take days, rather than hours, to dry completely.

A quick warning. When dealing with bodily fluids, it might be tempting to bring out the big biohazard guns and reach for the bleach or some other super strong cleaner, but the Casper mattress company offers a wise warning against it. Here’s their advice: “Though you may be tempted to try something that seems ‘stronger,’ you should never, ever use harsh substances like bleach or cleaners with toxic chemicals when cleaning your mattress. Not only can this damage the fabric, but lingering toxins can be harmful to your health.”

Once you’ve successfully cleaned up and washed the sheets and had a good power nap, think about getting a waterproof mattress cover to prevent future accidents. They come in every size and at prices ranging from $10 and up.