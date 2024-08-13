'I Resent My Husband Getting A Promotion'

Summer vacation is drawing to a close, and if your feelings could be summed up as, “I’m sweaty and my family is driving me nuts,” you’re not alone—at least one person in the Scary Mommy Confessional feels the same way. (It hasn’t been an unbearable season for everyone, though—one reader says a fun summer with the kids is “healing [their] inner child”). Read on for these confessions and more, on topics ranging from difficult in-laws to promotions that actually make family life harder.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

So happy my in laws effed up enough that we’re finally going no contact! Confessional #31220399

I gave another man my phone number and engaged in inappropriate texts. I’m married Confessional #36991287

My husband thinks he is helping out with our newborn but it’s really not enough. Confessional #33819182

My tween daughter has been so needy and so difficult. I can’t win and I can’t help her. Confessional #37891998

I can’t stand having my family in my face all day. But I also despise being alone. Confessional #33883976

I think my mom has dementia. And not the mild kind. Confessional #31829019

I want a divorce but my husband would make the process absolutely miserable Confessional #38910299

I got fired and I’m pissed even though I hated my job and my boss Confessional #31102987

I’m loving my summer with my kids. It’s healing my inner child to experience this joy with them Confessional #31102983

I love my husband SO MUCH, but in the last year we have only had sex 4 times. Confessional #31201998

I can’t wait for summer to be over. I’m sweaty and my family is driving me nuts. Confessional #33819299

The constant battle to brush my toddlers teeth is driving me bonkers. Confessional #32002938

I went no contact with my MIL and it feels so good Confessional #36176637

I am dreading the start of school madness Confessional #33019882