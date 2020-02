25+ Indian Last Names That Will Make You Wanna Visit The Taj Mahal

GCShutter/Getty

Last names create a connection between a family’s present and their past. Indian last names have made their way around the globe. As rich as the culture they come from, these names reflect an ancestor’s occupation, place of residence or personality.

Not all Indian last names have definitive meanings, and each name isn’t reduced to one particular origin. Because of India’s diverse history and population, origins of last names can depend on religions, castes, areas, or languages and scripts.

We’ve compiled this list of Indian last names and their meanings. We’ve also included any relevant religious, caste or regional ties so if your name is here, you’ll have a clearer idea of its origins. Take a look and see!