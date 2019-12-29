25+ Korean Last Names That Are Full Of Seoul

Surnames are a great way to get connected to the family that came before us. Korean last names provide a great insight into a family’s defining characteristics, the places they lived near or their occupations. Like Japanese last names, these names stem from Chinese characters converted into a different script. Modern Korean names are now written in Hangul, which means ‘great script’ in Korean.
The most popular Korean last names are Kim, Lee, and Park, which together make up the names of about half the Korean ethnic population. We’ve compiled a list of these and others, complete with their Hangul characters, so that you know the possible meaning behind them.
- Kim
Hangul: 김
Meaning: Metal, gold or iron.
- Lee
Hangul: 이
Meaning: Plum tree.
- Park/Bak
Hangul: 박
Meaning: Gourd.
- Gwan
Hangul: 관
Meaning: Tube or pipe.
- Man
Hangul: 만
Meaning: Just or only.
- Hak
Hangul: 학
Meaning: Crane or learning.
- Jeong
Hangul: 정
Meaning: Tablet, chisel, or quiet.
- Yang
Hangul: 양
Meaning: Amount, sheet, or positive.
- Bu
Hangul: 부
Meaning: Part, wealth, or fortune.
- An
Hangul: 안
Meaning: Within, interior or back.
- Jin
Hangul: 진
Meaning: Camp, true, lost, or a sign of the dragon.
- Pan
Hangul: 판
Meaning: Plate, board, or edition.
- Dang
Hangul: 당
Meaning: Party, justice or sugar.
- Seong
Hangul: 성
Meaning: Succeed or accomplish.
- Yoo
Hangul: 요
Meaning: Willow tree.
- Han
Hangul: 한
Meaning: One.
- Pung
Hangul: 풍
Meaning: Wind.
- Mok
Hangul: 목
Meaning: Neck.
- Jong
Hangul: 종
Meaning: Bell, species or end.
- Nam
Hangul: 남
Meaning: Man or south.
- Cho
Hangul: 초
Meaning: Second, candle, or beginning.
- Mae
Hangul: 매
Meaning: Hawk or falcon.
- Wang
Hangul: 왕
Meaning: King.
- Sun
Hangul: 순
Meaning: Net.
- Hwang
Hangul: 황
Meaning: Yellow or reed.
- Bin
Hangul: 빈
Meaning: Empty, void or white.
