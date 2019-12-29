25+ Korean Last Names That Are Full Of Seoul

 25+ Korean Last Names/Surnames With Meanings And Characters

Surnames are a great way to get connected to the family that came before us. Korean last names provide a great insight into a family’s defining characteristics, the places they lived near or their occupations. Like Japanese last names, these names stem from Chinese characters converted into a different script. Modern Korean names are now written in Hangul, which means ‘great script’ in Korean.

The most popular Korean last names are Kim, Lee, and Park, which together make up the names of about half the Korean ethnic population. We’ve compiled a list of these and others, complete with their Hangul characters, so that you know the possible meaning behind them.

  1. Kim
    Hangul: 김
    Meaning: Metal, gold or iron.
  2. Lee
    Hangul: 이
    Meaning: Plum tree.
  3. Park/Bak
    Hangul: 박
    Meaning: Gourd.
  4. Gwan
    Hangul: 관
    Meaning: Tube or pipe.
  5. Man
    Hangul: 만
    Meaning: Just or only.
  6. Hak
    Hangul: 학
    Meaning: Crane or learning.
  7. Jeong
    Hangul: 정
    Meaning: Tablet, chisel, or quiet.
  8. Yang
    Hangul: 양
    Meaning: Amount, sheet, or positive.
  9. Bu
    Hangul: 부
    Meaning: Part, wealth, or fortune.
  10. An
    Hangul: 안
    Meaning: Within, interior or back.
  11. Jin
    Hangul: 진
    Meaning: Camp, true, lost, or a sign of the dragon.

  12. Pan
    Hangul: 판
    Meaning: Plate, board, or edition.
  13. Dang
    Hangul: 당
    Meaning: Party, justice or sugar.
  14. Seong
    Hangul: 성
    Meaning: Succeed or accomplish.
  15. Yoo
    Hangul: 요
    Meaning: Willow tree.
  16. Han
    Hangul: 한
    Meaning: One.
  17. Pung
    Hangul: 풍
    Meaning: Wind.
  18. Mok
    Hangul: 목
    Meaning: Neck.
  19. Jong
    Hangul: 종
    Meaning: Bell, species or end.
  20. Nam
    Hangul: 남
    Meaning: Man or south.
  21. Cho
    Hangul: 초
    Meaning: Second, candle, or beginning.
  22. Mae
    Hangul: 매
    Meaning: Hawk or falcon.
  23. Wang
    Hangul: 왕
    Meaning: King.

  24. Sun
    Hangul: 순
    Meaning: Net.
  25. Hwang
    Hangul: 황
    Meaning: Yellow or reed.
  26. Bin
    Hangul: 빈
    Meaning: Empty, void or white.

