25+ Korean Last Names That Are Full Of Seoul

Vasily Gushcha/Getty

Surnames are a great way to get connected to the family that came before us. Korean last names provide a great insight into a family’s defining characteristics, the places they lived near or their occupations. Like Japanese last names, these names stem from Chinese characters converted into a different script. Modern Korean names are now written in Hangul, which means ‘great script’ in Korean.

The most popular Korean last names are Kim, Lee, and Park, which together make up the names of about half the Korean ethnic population. We’ve compiled a list of these and others, complete with their Hangul characters, so that you know the possible meaning behind them.

Kim

Hangul: 김

Meaning: Metal, gold or iron. Lee

Hangul: 이

Meaning: Plum tree. Park/Bak

Hangul: 박

Meaning: Gourd. Gwan

Hangul: 관

Meaning: Tube or pipe. Man

Hangul: 만

Meaning: Just or only. Hak

Hangul: 학

Meaning: Crane or learning. Jeong

Hangul: 정

Meaning: Tablet, chisel, or quiet. Yang

Hangul: 양

Meaning: Amount, sheet, or positive. Bu

Hangul: 부

Meaning: Part, wealth, or fortune. An

Hangul: 안

Meaning: Within, interior or back. Jin

Hangul: 진

Meaning: Camp, true, lost, or a sign of the dragon. Pan

Hangul: 판

Meaning: Plate, board, or edition. Dang

Hangul: 당

Meaning: Party, justice or sugar. Seong

Hangul: 성

Meaning: Succeed or accomplish. Yoo

Hangul: 요

Meaning: Willow tree. Han

Hangul: 한

Meaning: One. Pung

Hangul: 풍

Meaning: Wind. Mok

Hangul: 목

Meaning: Neck. Jong

Hangul: 종

Meaning: Bell, species or end. Nam

Hangul: 남

Meaning: Man or south. Cho

Hangul: 초

Meaning: Second, candle, or beginning. Mae

Hangul: 매

Meaning: Hawk or falcon. Wang

Hangul: 왕

Meaning: King. Sun

Hangul: 순

Meaning: Net. Hwang

Hangul: 황

Meaning: Yellow or reed. Bin

Hangul: 빈

Meaning: Empty, void or white.

