Trust Your Gut! 55 Intuition Quotes To Hone Your Instincts

Let’s be honest: Nothing’s more accurate than a mother’s intuition. Those intuitive flashes are always right on target, yet you can’t explain how you know what you know. Like the time you knew your kids were playing in the pantry and not in their playroom. Or that time when you knew your little one was being bullied despite them refusing to tell you the truth. Your kids probably find it annoying that you know everything about them without knowing how you do it, right? But, hey! A woman’s intuition is your mama superpower, and you should wear that one proudly. A mother’s intuition has been proven numerous times, from knowing your child is in trouble even if you’re miles away to knowing what your kid needs without them saying a word. Reading intuition quotes not only confirms how mysterious and powerful this natural ability is, but doing so can also help you tap into yours even more.

So, what is intuition anyway? Some might say it’s the ability to read emotions just by looking at someone. Others refer to intuition as an innate knowingness, a gut instinct that you can’t help but feel. Maybe it’s because a mother is intrinsically linked to her child due to their connection through pregnancy and birth that makes her so highly attuned. Or maybe because it’s a mother’s love and devotion to her child is nothing short of divine. No matter what it is, intuition is a powerful thing — especially a mother’s — and something to be trusted even if no one else believes it (or can prove it).

When you need a nudge to trust your nudge, here are some of the best intuition quotes to read to help you follow through on your gut.

Intuition Quotes to Help You Tap Into Yours