Irresistible Topher Grace Plays Yay or Nay

If you’ve ever watched TV or gone to a movie, you know how irresistible Topher Grace is. From That ‘70s Show to BlacKkKlansman, he’s been “gracing” our screens for a long time. And now, Topher Grace is back with his new movie, Irresistible, alongside Steve Carell and Rose Byrne. Subscribe to Scary Mommy TV: https://bit.ly/3bBD9VI

Written and directed by Jon Stewart, Irresistible is a comedy about what happens when a small Wisconsin town becomes the main attraction of our modern-day political circus. Back to Wisconsin for Topher (reminder: The ’70s show was set there)! With a star studded cast like this, Irresistible sounds well, irresistible.

Topher Grace, plays the role of Kurt, a political analyst that competes with Natasha Lyonne. Topher recently sat down with us and played one of our favorite Scary Mommy games, Yay or Nay. We talked about political podcasts, Zooming with friends during the quarantine, voting, kids, coffee – yeah, we got deep.

Grace is married to True Detective actress, Ashley Hinshaw since 2016. Together, they have two and a half year old daughter, Mabel Jane Grace. This acting couple have another child on the way. Looks like if anyone gets what Scary Mommy is about, it’s Grace and Hinshaw. Although Topher Grace is a busy dad, we hope to keep seeing on the big screen. Irresistible is in theaters and premiering On Demand today, June 26th. For more details on where and how to watch, visit Watchirresistible.com.

