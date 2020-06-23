This Bananas Ja Rule Commercial Is Your New Favorite Thing

charles270/Twitter

Ja Rule filmed a commercial at his house to help out a local restaurant and it’s everything

Ja Rule just dropped a hilarious new homemade commercial to help out a local restaurant and honestly, it’s the 2020 boost we never saw coming. The rapper filmed the low-budget spot for a Los Angeles Greek restaurant, and when I tell you it’s every-single-thing, I am 100 percent not joking.

Please prepare yourself because what you’re about to see kind of defies description. Just… watch.

Ja Rule got paid a ziplock bag of lamb meat for this commercial pic.twitter.com/mDJVxI3SkE — Charles J. Moore (@charles270) June 22, 2020

The joint has the “best mother-fucking gyros,” Ja Rule says of the cuisine at Papa Cristo’s. And if Rule says it, you know it’s true.

Donning an “I ❤️ Greece” shirt, he then gamely works through a few charmingly botched pronunciations of the various menu items. But as Rule says, “Whatever, it’s good!”

Then.. this part happens. That’s the face of Papa Cristo’s’ owner on the body of an animated club DJ, and somehow, it totally works?

And Ja Rule breaks it down too, of course.

He ends the spot with an enthusiastic endorsement for the restaurant and tells viewers to either call the establishment to order takeout or visit them at their West Pico Blvd. location in Los Angeles. “I’m telling you, come on down to Papa Cristo’s. You can’t even pronounce the food it’s so god damn good!” We believe you, Rule.

Ok, but you guys, Ja Rule didn’t just use his considerable talents to make us laugh or to make money by being a Greek deli commercial mascot. He did it to help out a local business amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has made life extremely difficult for so many small business owners. He filmed the commercial as part of TBS’ “Celebrity Show-Off” series where celebs compete to see who can make the best content in order to garner the most YouTube views. He decided to use his time to help promote Papa Cristo’s and honestly, it’s making me feel things.

“I feel like you captured me in the best way you could and you’re showing my family and my store the way I’m so proud to show it,” the owner tells Ja Rule over video call after seeing the commercial. If this exchange isn’t the purest thing on the planet, I don’t know what is.

As the pandemic rages on, many businesses are struggling from prolonged shutdowns and customers deciding that eating out isn’t something they’re comfortable with right now. Some restaurants have even made the decision to close down again after reopening due to employees becoming infected with the virus. It’s not an easy time to own a restaurant, and Ja Rule helping this place out is pretty much amazing.

So if you’re local, give Papa Cristo’s a try, and let’s hope that Ja Rule gives us more very good content by helping create ads for other businesses in these uncertain times.