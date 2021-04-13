TikTok Star Justine Paradise Accuses Jake Paul Of Sexual Assault

Ethan Miller/Getty

Justine Paradise posted a video to YouTube accusing Jake Paul of sexually assaulting her in 2019

Jake Paul has had a career that’s been filled with controversy. He and his brother, Logan, rose to YouTube fame by making videos of pranks and stunts that escalated in their extremity over the years — you’ve probably heard of Logan’s most infamous: when he posted a YouTube video showing an actual body of a deceased person. More recently, Jake Paul was accused of participating in looting during last summer’s racial justice protests. And now, a popular social media star has accused Jake of sexually assaulting her.

Justine Paradise is a TikTok user with more than half a million followers on the platform. Last week, she uploaded a video to YouTube titled, “TRIGGER WARNING: Jake Paul Sexually Assaulted Me.”

In the video, Paradise alleges that Paul sexually assaulted her at his Team 10 house in California, which he has since sold. She said the attack happened in July of 2019.

Paradise says a friend introduced her to Paul in June of that year, and after she visited his house several times, he “pulled me into this little corner area in the studio and started kissing me.”

She said Paul then took her to his bedroom, where she tried to resist his advances. “Normally, everybody respects me when I don’t want to do sexual things, so I thought that it was fine if I went in his room. I thought it would be fine to kiss him, because I thought he would stop if I didn’t want to do anything else,” she said.

She says that Paul then got on top of her and forced her to perform oral sex after she told him “No.”

“I couldn’t tell him to stop. He just shoved himself in me. He didn’t ask for consent or anything,” she said. “That’s not okay. On no level at all is that okay.”

Paradise says that she reached out to Paul later about the alleged assault, but she “never got an apology.” She said she’s speaking out now because she hopes that in sharing her story, he “realizes what he did and doesn’t do it again.”

“I know he knows that I didn’t want to do anything sexual with him,” she said. “I’ve thought about this literally every single day since it happened. But the more and more I think about it, the more I realize, no one can be doing that and think that it’s something right to do.”

Paul has not responded to the accusations.