Stassi And Kristen Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ For Being Absolute Trash

Amy Sussman/Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni all fired from Vanderpump Rules over racist behavior

After Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute confessed to calling the cops on former castmate Faith Stowers for a robbery she had nothing to do with and after Vanderpump Rules pathetically gave new cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni a platform to apologize for past racist tweets on the recent reunion episode, the show has decided to fire all four of them, and while we’re at it, just cancel Vanderpump Rules entirely — they’re all trash.

Without mentioning the racist incident involving Faith Stowers, Bravo issued a statement to Variety that read: “Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules.”

Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 37, publicly apologized this week to their former costar Stowers after she revealed in an Instagram Live chat with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice how Schroeder and Doute saw an article in 2018 about a Black woman wanted for robbery, so they called the police saying it was her who did it.

According to Stowers, “there was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me.”

Both Doute and Stassi admitted to the incident, with Doute tweeting about it and Schroeder literally bragging about it in a 2018 episode of her “Bitch Bible” podcast, where she said she accused Stowers of stealing credit cards and even sent photos of Stowers to the police, in an attempt to match her image with the woman in the Daily Mail. “We are like, we just solved a fucking crime,” Stassi boasted at the time (via Reality Tea). “We start calling the police. The police don’t give a fuck. It’s really hard to get in touch with the police unless it’s an emergency.”

Just so we’re all on the same page, this happened two years ago and these are grown-ass women in their thirties. Just let that sink in.

In a public apology posted on Instagram, Schroeder claims she has “grown significantly from the person I was then.” Again, it was only two years ago. Doute’s apology included her claiming her “actions were not racially driven” but she now understands her “privilege.” The fact is, had police arrested Stowers for the crime she didn’t commit, she could have met a potentially lethal end.

On June 8, 2020, a tweet by Jax Taylor — also accusing Stowers of random unsubstantiated crimes — has re-surfaced online, so it’s only a matter of time before Bravo fires him too. In the tweet from 2017, a fan tweeted at Taylor about his now-infamous affair with Stowers, and instead of addressing how he cheated on Brittany Cartwright with Stowers, he instead tweeted about how Stowers is “wanted by the police for grand theft auto,” which is absolutely insane to accuse someone of without any proof. Taylor has not issued an apology.

Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired from the show, though those two should have been fired long ago, as their past racist tweets were discovered back in January.

Between this, Cartwright and Taylor’s homophobic pastor, and DJ James Kennedy screaming at and slut-shaming his own girlfriend, it’s clear that everyone on this show is trash. I’m ashamed to have enthusiastically supported it. Cancel it all. #VanderpumpRulesIsOver.