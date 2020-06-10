Billie Lee Asks Bravo To Fire Jax Taylor: ‘He Refused To Film With Me Because I Was Trans’

Rodin Eckenroth/Mindy Small/Getty

Former Vanderpump Rules star Billie Lee calls on Bravo to fire Jax Taylor too with claims he refused to film with her

Yesterday, Bravo announced that it had fired four of the cast members from Vanderpump Rules for racist behavior and if you thought four racists on a single reality show was a lot of racists for one show, now everyone is calling on Bravo to fire Jax Taylor too, because he’s just as bad, if not worse, than the others. After Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired for calling the cops on their only black costar Faith Stowers, many wondered why Jax was safe when he also made potentially life-threatening accusations against Stowers on Twitter. Then, former Vanderpump Rules star Billie Lee tweeted that when she was on the show, Taylor “refused” to film with her because she is a trans woman.

@BravoTV what about Jax Taylor? He refused to film with me because I was trans and called him out on his white cis privilege. Stop celebrating his disgusting actions. #canceljaxtaylor — Billie Lee (@ItsMeBillieLee) June 10, 2020

“@BravoTV, what about Jax Taylor? He refused to film with me because I was trans and called him out on his white cis privilege,” Billie tweeted after the mass Vanderpump Rules firing. “Stop celebrating his disgusting actions. #CancelJaxTaylor.”

It’s unclear the details or timeline in Lee’s story, as scenes featuring both of them did appear on the show, however, Lee also spoke out about an unnamed coworker in a 2019 blog post, writing that this anonymous co-star was “demanding I be fired from the show because he didn’t feel comfortable working with me,” specifically that he feared he might accidentally say something transphobic and get himself fired from the show.

“His exact words were, ‘I’m not gonna lose all I have worked hard for for something stupid I may say or do to offend her. Are we all supposed to tip toe around her because she’s trans?'” Lee wrote. “Like most men during the #MeToo movement he was so afraid of saying the wrong thing that he just wanted me gone.”

Now, add this to the fact that Schroeder and Doute were fired in connection to their crimes against their Black castmate Stowers, it’s absolutely bonkers that Taylor wasn’t fired along with them, considering he also publicly accused Stowers of grand theft auto on Twitter.

He also tweeted this about Faith I got blocked for bringing it up to him @BNCartwright @mrjaxtaylor pic.twitter.com/MifaRGk8q8 — kathy (@kathy_lemaire) June 10, 2020

Then — oh we’re not done here — Taylor also left a racist comment on a photo of 90 Day Fiance stars Ashley Martson and Jay Smith, saying Smith’s nose (a Black man) “is the size of his head” which Martson (a white woman) had to explain to her Instagram followers is a racist remark because “one of the most well known racial stereotypes is referencing a black persons nose.”

Looks like Bravo allows discriminatory behavior to fester without repercussion until they face societal pressure to do something about it, but the Jax Taylor receipts are evident and plentiful. Hopefully, they’re paying attention.