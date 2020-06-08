Stassi Schroeder And Kristen Doute Apologize For Calling Police On A Black Cast Member

Leon Bennett/Gabe Ginsberg/Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

The pair admitted to calling police and vowed to ‘do better’

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute from Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules called the police on a Black castmate after seeing someone who “looked familiar” in a local paper accused of theft, a dangerous and inexcusable action that could have resulted in a devastating ending.

Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 37, have both issued apologies after former costar Faith Stowers recently opened up on an Instagram Live chat with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice. Stowers, who appeared on seasons four and six of the show, told listeners when Schroeder and Doute saw an article about a Black woman wanted for robbery, they called the police saying it was her who did it.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people,” Stowers said. “And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.” She also went on to say that “it was just funny, because [Schroeder and Doute] thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave,” later adding, “So they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me.”

After Faith Stowers opened up about her experience being the only black person on #VanderpumpRules and her co-stars calling the police on her, brands have started to cut their ties with Stassi Schroeder. https://t.co/mPX2Fsxi5M pic.twitter.com/QpRsdI8XVx — E! News (@enews) June 6, 2020

Schroeder confirmed they’d called police in 2018 during an appearance on the Bitch Bible podcast. Doute tweeted a link to a news story about the woman wanted for theft, writing, “hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there.” These are two grown women in their thirties.

In light of the recent protests over the murder of George Floyd and the larger issue of police brutality and systemic racism, the consequences of such actions could have been catastrophic.

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better,” Schroeder said in response to Stower’s interview. “I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person,” she wrote.

She continued: “I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness.”

Doute also issued an apology, saying in part, “Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her,” Doute said. “It never was my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance. I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better.”

Here’s hoping the pair actually learn from this and understand this is a perfect example of the systemic injustice Black men and women have been facing in our country for centuries.