Jennifer Lawrence Is Expecting Her First Baby!

Edward Berthelot/Getty

If it seems like Jennifer Lawrence has been out of the headlines for a while, you’re not wrong. The Oscar-winning star has been living a more private life for a few years (aside from being a hilarious podcast host and having all kinds of antics with her other A-lister friends). We can only assume she’s been spending that time enjoying being a newlywed — Lawrence tied the knot with her husband, Cooke Maroney, in 2019, and now the couple is expecting their first baby together!

Lawrence’s rep officially confirmed the happy news to People magazine on Wednesday, though the actress herself has yet to make any kind of public statement or appearance. When she’ll be debuting her first baby bump in a more formal way is still anyone’s guess, but the paparazzi did catch a few recent shots.

Lawrence and Maroney, who works as an art gallery director, were first linked in June of 2018. They had a whirlwind romance that saw them engaged by the following February, and getting married in October 2019, less than two years after they met. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Rhode Island with 150 guests, who included some of Lawrence’s famous friends, like Adele, Kris Jenner, Emma Stone, and, of course, J-Law’s bestie Amy Schumer. The ceremony was held at the Belcourt of Newport estate, a luxurious mansion designed in 1894 by American architect Richard Morris Hunt. The home was designed to look like palaces in Versaille, and must have been the most stunning place to host a wedding.

In June 2019, a few months after becoming engaged, Lawrence spoke about her love on Catt Sadler’s podcast, Naked with Catt Sadler. After calling Maroney, “the greatest human being I’ve ever met,” she added, “He really is, and he gets better.”

In case that’s not enough to make you swoon already, Sadler asked Lawrence what made her marry Maroney. She replied, “I don’t know, I started with the basics: ‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?'”

Lawrence continued, “It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

It sounds like these two are perfect together, and growing their family is an exciting next step for them. Congrats to Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney on the little one on the way!