Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Have Officially Called Off Their Engagement

Love is over, because Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez just officially called off their engagement

I guess we should have seen the writing on the wall. There have been rumors swirling for the better part of a month that there was trouble in paradise for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, a long-time favorite celebrity couple that kept hope alive in us that love was real and true. The couple issued a statement last month that said they were working through some things together, and we all collectively held our breath as we braced for either good news, or bad news. Well, folks, the news is here, and we hate it.

In a joint statement to TODAY, Lopez and Rodriguez announced that they’ve officially called off their engagement and broken up.

In an exclusive joint statement to TODAY, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reveal they have called off their engagement and are going their separate ways. @SheinelleJones reports. pic.twitter.com/WRGQSrJbBF — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 15, 2021

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

While Lopez has stayed silent on her social media, Rodriguez posted a story to Instagram last night, panning his phone over a table covered with framed photos of the couple’s blended family. He paused at the end, showing a framed photo of “Jennifer + Alex” written in sand with a heart drawn around it.

He tagged Lopez in the post, which seems to indicate that they’re serious about staying friends after their breakup. There’s obviously still a lot of love between them if he posted that, so at least we have that to sustain us.

Lopez recently shared photos without her engagement ring on her hand, which had fans wondering if maybe the breakup was happening before it was even announced.

Lopez and Rodriguez have been plagued with rumors for weeks, including one persistent rumor that Rodriguez was romantically involved somehow with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy — during his relationship with JLo. The couple never spoke publicly about those rumors, but sources close to them repeatedly told news outlets that there was no truth to them, even as LeCroy kept dropping hints on her social media and in interviews that something had happened.

In a February interview, Lopez revealed that she and Rodriguez had recently gone to couples’ therapy.

“I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship,” she said. Wishing these two nothing but the best as they navigate what must be a painful time for both their families.