JLo & Ben Affleck Apparently ‘Spent Several Days’ Together in Montana

Be still our early 2000’s heart: Jennifer and Ben have been spending time together

You guys. YOU GUYS. Our favorite lover of love Jennifer Lopez and Dunkin’ Donuts aficionado Ben Affleck recently “spent several days” with each other in Montana.

OMG. People reports that a source close to the duo says “it’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy.”

Fans agree.

Jennifer Lopez can't do anything wrong in my eyes. Why? Because she made "Waiting For Tonight" and she loves herself a nice diamond. What more can you ask for in an icon? — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) May 10, 2021

Okay. Breathe in. Breathe out. Whew. After the pair were pictured at her Los Angeles home in late April, Bennifer was pictured taking a drive in a car together near a resort in Big Sky, where Affleck has a home. He was observed behind the wheel while Jennifer sat in the passenger seat.

“[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy,” the source told People.

A happy Jennifer means happy fans. Remember her wonderfully bonkers Carpool Karaoke?’

Don’t pack for Big Sky just yet, though. The pair were later spotted arriving back in L.A. on Saturday on a private jet. (Of course it was a private jet – we should expect no less from unabashed goddess of youth Lopez)

Lopez and Affleck were famously engaged in 2002 and made the front page of every tabloid as the couple known as Bennifer. The pairing resulted in the iconic music video for Lopez’s song Jenny from the Block, as well as the cinematic masterpieces Jersey Girl and Gigli.

The juxtaposition of Affleck’s Boston bro image vs the undeniable glow up Lopez gave him makes the video an instant classic.

Just like a shooting star that shines too brightly, the Bennifer coupling fizzled out and the pair postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were to walk down the aisle. Bennifer officially called it quits by January 2004.

Before being seen in Montana, Lopez and Affleck both attended and participated (but weren’t seen together) at the VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World event, which aired on Saturday.

“They have a lot of love for each other. They have always admired each other,” a source recently told PEOPLE about the relationship between Lopez and Affleck.

“They are friends. They have always been friends and they have seen each other through the years,” an insider similarly said in April.

Last month, recently single Affleck (he previously dated actress Ana de Armas) commented on Lopez’s glow in an interview with InStyle. “Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s … at best?” he joked. The goddess of love Lopez later shared her beauty regimen with the magazine: “I don’t have any [beauty] secrets except JLo Beauty — and I’m giving them all to everyone with every product. Ben is funny! He still looks pretty good too.”

News of Bennifer 2.0 comes after she and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez issued a joint announcement on April 15 indicating the demise of their engagement.

Our gal Lopez seems to take the split in stride, looking favored and unbothered on Instagram.

Live. Your. Life. Jlo.