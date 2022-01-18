‘Full House’ Alum Jodie Sweetin Announces Engagement

Jodie Sweetin attends Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on March 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Full House alum Jodie Sweetin announced she’s engaged to her boyfriend of four years, Mescal Wasilewski

Congratulations are officially in order for Jodie Sweetin and her boyfriend of four years, Mescal Wasilewski. The pair announced on Instagram that they are engaged, sharing the happiest of selfies and showing off Sweetin’s stunning ring.

Sweetin, who is best known for playing Stephanie Tanner on Full House and its recent reboot, Fuller House, shared the news ahead of her 40th birthday on January 19. Alongside the loved-up selfie, Sweetin shared a touching Maya Angelou quote and a personal message to Wasilewski, in her caption. “‘In all the world there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world there is no love for you like mine’ ~Maya Angelou,” she began. “I love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us. Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together. I think I’m really gonna like turning 40 ❤️❤️❤️💍.”

Sweetin first confirmed her romance with Wasilewski, a therapist who specializes in addiction and substance abuse, in a gushing Valentine’s Day tribute back in 2018. Ever since, it seems Wasilewski has developed a close bond with Sweetin’s two daughters, 11-year-old Beatrix, whom she shares with ex-husband Morty Coyle, and 13-year-old Zoie, whom she shares with ex-husband Cody Herpin. The foursome adopted a dog together back in August 2020, and seem to be big Dodgers fans.

Even though Sweetin herself can’t believe she’s a mom to two middle schoolers (hello, wasn’t Stephanie Tanner just grappling with her new friends smoking in the bathroom at school?!) it seems like she’s doing an incredible job raising her two girls. Back in November, she opened up about what she loves most about her daughters on the Allison Interviews podcast — as well as how Wasilewski developed a natural bond with them over time.

“My girls have good boundaries; they stand up for themselves and speak their minds,” she told host Allison Kugel. “Particularly my older one, she has always been that kid that would say, ‘I don’t like that.’ Not necessarily in a bratty way, but like, ‘Nope, I’m not doing this.’ I didn’t get those skills until I was in my 30s. I’m just so proud of how they stand up for themselves and say, ‘This is who I am, and this is what I like. My daughters have very firm boundaries, and they are so wonderfully expressive in who they are. I give them the freedom to be that.”

Of Wasilewski, she added, “He was very good at letting them warm up to him and not having to force a relationship. I think that is the hard thing as a mom. You’re thinking, ‘Everyone just get along. I really like this person.’ I’m not sacrificing my kids, but how do I make everybody happy?”