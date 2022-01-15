Bob Saget’s ‘Full House’ Co-Stars Paid Their Respects At His Funeral

(Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images Entertainment)

Bob Saget’s ‘Full House’ co-stars and other famous friends gathered to lay the late comedian to rest at his Los Angeles funeral

We’re still trying to process the loss of Bob Saget. The late comedian, best known for his role as the affable Danny Tanner on Full House, unexpectedly passed away just hours after performing a standup set in Jacksonville, Florida, on the evening of January 8, 2022. He was 65 years old.

There has been an outpouring of grief online, from both friends and fans of Saget alike, and his family has shared some of their last moments with him.

On Friday, January, 14, some of Saget’s closest friends, including Full House co-stars John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, gathered to mourn Saget. The morning of the funeral, Stamos tweeted, “Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”

Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, ⁰courage to change the things I can, ⁰and wisdom to know the difference. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 14, 2022

Kelly Rizzo, Saget’s wife, responded to Stamos’ emotional tweet, writing, “I love you brother.” Rizzo wore her late husband’s wedding band as a necklace to the funeral, threading it through a gold chain.

I love you, brother https://t.co/URgTiRl7XO — Kelly Rizzo (@EatTravelRock) January 14, 2022

Saget’s funeral was well-attended by comedians and other celebrities paying their last respects

According to TMZ, at least 300 people gathered at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in Hollywood Hills. John Mayer, Norman Lear, Jeff Ross, Judd Apatow, Ted Sarandos, and Steve Hale acted as pallbearers, along with Saget’s Full House co-stars Stamos and Coulier. Dave Chappelle, Kathy Griffin, Chris Rock, and Seth Green were among the many present at the ceremony.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, the afternoon of January 9. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the comedian’s death around 4 p.m. EST. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the department posted on Twitter.

Following this devastating announcement, his family released a statement on the sudden loss.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” the statement read.