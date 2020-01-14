The Jonas Brothers Recreate Iconic ‘KUWTK’ Scene

Joe Jonas/Twitter and E!

The Jonas Brothers recreate iconic Keeping Up with the Kardashians scene on TikTok

TikTok has ascended from that thing your teens are always looking at to the world of celebrity, and thanks to all the famous faces joining the app, the viral clips have arrived. The Jonas Brothers recently recreated an iconic scene from Keeping Up with The Kardashians and it is so silly, we totally get why everyone is watching it on a loop. The Jonas Brothers lip-synced the infamous and vintage “Don’t be rude” scene from an early season of the E! show and it’s so great that the Kardashians gave it their seal of approval.

If you haven’t seen the original clip, ho boy, it’s television gold. The scene in question aired during a 2008 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when the K’s lived in an apartment, ate Chipotle, and weren’t billionaires. In the scene, Kim Kardashian had just purchased a Bentley and was very excited about it, but her sisters did not share her joy and smirked about her behind her back. When Kim comes home to see Khloe and Kourtney eating burrito bowls and snarking about her new purchase, Kim hits Khloe with her purse and says “don’t be fucking rude,” and even later alleges that “you are just so jealous that you cannot get a Bentley and you’re ruining my moment for me.”

In the Jonas Brothers’ video, simply titled “Don’t Be Rude,” Joe plays Kim, Nick stands in as Khloe, and we think Kevin’s quick cameo is supposed to be Rob, question mark? Either way, it’s gold.

The Kardashians, who are known for being really good sports when anyone pokes fun at them, were very much on board with the Jonas bros’ send-up.

“I couldn’t love you guys any more!!” Khloe wrote, “Killed it!! Kris Jenner even joked, “You guys make really good sisters… almost didn’t recognize you!”

I couldn’t love you guys any more!! Killed it! 😂🤣😂 https://t.co/HkKk0LcI3D — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 14, 2020

OMGGGG I love you guys!!!!! https://t.co/Bjb2DLwKJ8 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 14, 2020

This bit wouldn’t have worked if three random celebrity friends recreated the video, it had to be siblings, and name a more iconic sibling group than the Kardashians or the Jonai? Exactly.

When Joe shared the TikTok video on social media, the internet was basically like, “this is the most ambitious crossover event in history!’

kevin was somehow the best part of this video — Stage 1 Astrothot (@ItsPettywise) January 14, 2020

🏆 this deserves a 2021 Oscar nomination — Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) January 14, 2020

Keeping up with the Jonas ✨ — Monn ✨ (@NickJonasMafia) January 14, 2020

Plus, all of this is great promo for the Jonas Brothers’ new single “What A Man Gotta Do,” which drops on January 17, 2020.

Well played, Jonai. Well played.