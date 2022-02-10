Jurassic World's First Full Trailer Is Here And It's Nostalgic Gold

The gang is back together again as original actors Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill are dealing with a present-day dino disaster

Nostalgia warning: An intense feeling that’s both sentimental and excited is about to ensue and we just weren’t prepared before watching Jurassic World‘s first full tease. The upcoming third Jurassic World film, which is set to hit theaters in June 2022, just dropped its first full-length trailer, sparking intense joy as we get to see the original actors reunite and remind us why we fell in love with their characters the first time.

The trailer, which may be considered a cruel tease for those now even more eager for the June 10 release date, shows original cast members including Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill, set in present day and combating chaotic dinosaurs that are not playing nice with humans. “Humans and dinosaurs can’t coexist,” Laura Dern’s character Ellie Sattler explains in the trailer. “We created an ecological disaster.”

But these aren’t the only familiar faces that the film treats fans to. In addition to Dern’s Dr. Sattler, Goldblum’s Dr. Malcolm, and Neill’s Dr. Grant, we get the gift of Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt making major returns as well. “They have equal screen time to Chris and Bryce,” the film’s director, Colin Trevorrow told Entertainment Weekly in December. “They’re major characters from start to finish.”

He also revealed a few more nuggets about how things may play out, explaining, “[The dinosaurs] have been multiplying and living amongst us and clashing with us.” However, he noted that Dominion is set all over the world and is shown through many different environments including the wilderness, urban, desert, and snow. “It’s exciting to see these creatures navigate environments that they weren’t built to survive in,” he said. “They grew up in a theme park and now they’re here!”

In an interview with People back in May, Dern was more coy when it came to revealing plot details but did share, “Saving butts might be involved.” She also teased, “It was an amazing thing to join my original cast members and go down memory lane, from that experience in the beginning of a franchise through the whole course of these films together with all the key cast members who have been working on these movies, as well as Colin Trevorrow and Steven Spielberg, who is like family to me.”

This will be the first time that original costars (or OG doctor crew, as I like to think of them) reunite since the beloved franchises first release. Jurassic Park debuted in 1993 and after seeing this trailer, it’s safe to say that getting these characters back together was worth the wait.