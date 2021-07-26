Justin Timberlake Lets Lance Bass Know Why He Didn’t Text Him Back

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic/Getty

A few days after Lance Bass jabbed him, Justin Timberlake offered an explanation about why he didn’t respond immediately to his former bandmate’s text.

Sometimes drama comes looking for us, and other times, we go looking for drama. The latter was certainly the case when TikTok users thought Lance Bass and Justin Timberlake were feuding.

Bass posted a video he had shared over the weekend on TikTok. A clip from the platform shows the NSYNC star digitally inserted into a video of people dancing in celebration.

He included a message that read, “When JT finally responds to my text…” as his likeness danced joyfully with the others.

For context, last week Bass attempted to pull a classic TikTok “I’m too busy” prank on his NSYNC bandmates. The idea of the prank is to FaceTime a friend and then immediately tell them you have to call them back. When it was Timberlake’s turn, the Cry Me A River singer rejected Bass’ FaceTime. Whoops. Un petit embarrassing. Lance captioned the exchange, “DidYouJustDenyMe??”

When a user followed up by asking Bass in the comments back then if he’s “still close with Timberlake,” Bass shut down that train of thought. The star replied, “lol. We are all still close. Brothers forever!”

As more fans posted comments expressing concern about tension between Timberlake and Bass, Bass quickly responded to make it clear there was no bad blood between them.

It turns out the singer and father of two was busy on dad duty — something he and Bass will soon have in common, a Bass’ recently announced on Instagram that he and husband Michael Turchin are expecting twins through a surrogate.

“Twins update!! We are happy to announce that the twins are 25 weeks and growing beautifully,” Bass captioned a photo of the twins’ ultrasound. “I can’t believe we will be dads in less than 3 months! Ahhhhh!” Bass and his husband tagged their doctor and their surrogacy agency in the photo.

Timberlake made sure to remind his former bandmate about the chaotic joy that parenting can bring.

“Once those babies show up… your unavailability will all make sense, bro,” Timberlake wrote, adding three laughing-with-tears emojis. Bass shared the comment to his Instagram Story and responded with, “Touché!”

Timberlake is dad 6-year-old Silas and 12-month-old Phineas with wife Jessica Biel. In June, Timberlake posted a sweet Father’s Day tribute to his Instagram page.

“Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined,” he captioned the set of photos. “Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!!!”