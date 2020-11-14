K-Pop Stans Flood #MillionMAGAMarch Hashtag With Pics Of Pancakes

@HKrassenstein/Twitter, @DougMillerinFL/Twitter, Laura Chase de Formigny for The Washington Post via Getty Images

If people want info about the march, they’re gonna have to sift through a lot of images of pancakes first

There’s been a buzz traveling around pro-Trump groups about a march being held this weekend to scream and yell about how their now-fallen leader was robbed of a second term. Twitter and TikTok users and K-Pop stans thought this would be a perfect opportunity to hijack the hashtag #MillionMAGAMarch on social media with — what else? — pictures of pancakes.

This latest mobilization effort was started by TikTok and Twitter user Shea Depmore on Wednesday, asking people to take over the hashtag with “syrupy goodness” instead of the hate-filled plans of the Proud Boys’ as they tried to organize the Washington march, The Wrap reported.

“We are going to hold a Pancake Bitchez Million MAPA Brunch! That’s right, Make America Pancakes Again,” Depmore said in her call-out video. “Fill the hashtag Million MAGA March with syrupy goodness. Someone please inform the K-Pop stans.”

what to do about the million mega mad boy march on sat someone pls help me get in touch with the kpop stans 🙏🏼🥞💞 pic.twitter.com/v480H2zbG5 — Shea Depmore (@SheaDepmore) November 12, 2020

The Million MAGA March is one of a few pro-Trump rallies taking place in D.C. starting Saturday morning. According to The Washington Post, there will also be a Women for Trump event as well as a “Stop the Steal” demonstration. In addition to the Proud Boys, far-right media personalities such as Sean Hannity and Alex Jones have also used air time to promote these events.

This could mean there will be thousands of angry racists lining the streets, or it could be like Trump’s inauguration crowd and amount to the sound of a quiet fart.

Social media was quick to act on Depmore’s plan:

It's funny how white supremacists cling to losers. Confederates, Nazis, and Trump – all lost! #MarchForTrump pic.twitter.com/65zSZTN4GE — Raven ☮️🏳️‍🌈✊ (@raven_cain) November 14, 2020

#MarchForTrump

Happy Saturday also Joe Biden is our next president. pic.twitter.com/h33kFM5MCf — 𝓂𝒶𝓇𝒾𝑒 (@Cuprikorn66) November 14, 2020

Joe has 306 pancakes. Donald has only 232 pancakes. Donald is a loser. #MillionMAGAMarch #StopTheSteaI pic.twitter.com/gHcaUvtIDs — James Romano (@JRomano312) November 14, 2020

While most of the social media flood made everyone hungry for pancakes, one Twitter user made us hungry for Chinese because Four Seasons Total Landscaping will never, ever get old in any form it takes.

#MarchForTrump Held in the Rose Garden! Sorry for the confusion! pic.twitter.com/l0nSxFRHz0 — Barbara Ward 6️⃣7️⃣ DAYS (@barbaraward235) November 14, 2020

Of course, this might feel oddly familiar to another time not so long ago when TikTok users and fans of Korean pop music registered hundreds of thousands of tickets for Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa as an epic prank. When his campaign tweeted in early June that people could register for free tickets to the rally, the accounts shared the information with their followers asking them to register and not show, which they did in record numbers.

The BOK Center, which holds 19,000, was not filled to capacity and pictures showed empty chairs in the upper deck and standing-room only area near the stage. The outside overflow where Trump was set to talk to supporters beforehand was canceled for lack of participants.

Am I to understand the hashtag for #MillionMagaMarch was hijacked by a bunch of flapjacks to flip the script on some flipping dipshits? That better batter is brilliant. pic.twitter.com/zUb05ZRgMT — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 14, 2020

There’s nothing that flips better than a pancake- except ya know…maybe Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/G7eHBwoFfA — Dawn Wagner (@greeneyedmamma) November 14, 2020

When the march is over, these sore losers are going to need somewhere to lay their weary heads (and flags). Unfortunately for them, if they booked through Airbnb they may have an issue. According to Newsweek, a Twitter account dedicated to “research and analysis of the far right,” @RuthlessWe made the company aware of the reservation made by Ronald Gaudier, a member of the Proud Boys, saying, “Hey @Airbnb what are your thoughts on members of white supremacist hate groups like the ‘Proud Boys’ using your platform?”

Their response was swift and sent a message to others who may be considering staying at an Airbnb now or in the future.

We really appreciate you bringing this to our attention. Anyone affiliated with hate groups has no place on Airbnb. We've identified the reservation, cancelled it, and banned the user from our platform. — Airbnb (@Airbnb) November 11, 2020

Let’s hope this thing comes and goes as quickly as Trump’s presidency.