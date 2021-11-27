Kanye West Talks Family And Mental Health In 5-Minute Thanksgiving Prayer

(David Livingston / Getty Images Entertainment)

Kanye West continues to share his hope that he and estranged wife Kim Kardashian will make things work

Like other celebrities, Kanye West, who just officially legally changed his name to “Ye,” took to Instagram on Thanksgiving to talk about not only what he is thankful for this year, but the state of his mental health, his finances, and everything in-between. The rapper has been open about his desire get his family back together, and took responsibility for some of the actions and habits he believed led to the strains in his relationship not only with Kim, but with his kiddos.

“All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused. I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: Misactions.” He then goes into detail about said misactions, including an overuse of alcohol and an ego that “has the tendency to go past the threshold of being motivating and entertaining to just being overbearing,” noting that there are “ways to show confidence without arrogance.” He didn’t address the elephant in the room, AKA the fact that Kim appears to be dating SNL’s Pete Davidson.

The lengthy prayer came a day after Ye posted an Instagram story of him and Kim kissing — and he tagged her, of course

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Ye posted this photo of him and his estranged wife kissing. He didn’t try to make a secret when he tagged her, either.

Kanye West appears to push for reconciliation with Kim Kardashian in new Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/5QbzQIV0Hy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 26, 2021

Before posting the story, West posted a video of himself speaking about his family during a charity event in Los Angeles. He admitted to making mistakes as a husband, but also noted that he is not going to let E!, Hulu, and Disney “write the narrative” of his family. “The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed in all these relationships,” he said to spattered applause.

“If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is okay… but when God brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store,’ he added.

Kim hasn’t publicly responded to any of Ye’s latest takes on their relationship, but others were quick to chime in their support. Khloe Kardashian commented “❤️❤️❤️” underneath Ye’s Thanksgiving prayer, only adding to the confusion of the situation. At the end of the day, we hope that whatever is best for everyone in the family — Kim, the kiddos, and yes, even Ye — happens.