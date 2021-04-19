Pete Davidson Asks Jake Paul About Sexual Assault Allegations

ThePerezHilton/Twitter

Pete Davidson asking Jake Paul about sexual assault allegations against him was awkward, but necessary

Just last week, Jake Paul was accused of sexual assault by a TikTok star named Justine Paradise. She alleges that in 2019, he took her into a bedroom in his home and forced her to perform oral sex after she said no. On Saturday night, Paul faced off against MMA fighter Ben Askren in a pay-per-view boxing match in Atlanta. The match was hosted by Pete Davidson, who interviewed both fighters beforehand. And to say things got awkward between Davidson and Paul would be a huge understatement.

Davidson asked Paul to his face about the sexual assault allegations against him, and Paul responded by bursting into laughter and saying, “Bro, you can’t joke around about that.”

Davidson responded, “No, I’m not, I’m not.”

#PeteDavidson asked #JakePaul about the sexual assault allegation in his locker room immediately before he took the ring in his fight against #BenAskren. 😱 pic.twitter.com/9tkmIjhglh — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) April 18, 2021

They then went on to talk about Paul’s favorite color, and TBH, it was really weird. But that awkwardness is a really good thing. We need more men to call out other men for their shitty behavior, no matter how awkward it may get.

After his bizarre interview with Paul, Davidson went to the other locker room to interview Askren, who asked why he doesn’t like Paul.

“Well, I mean, do you have an hour?” Davidson asked. “I mean, he’s not a good person. He clearly is not a good influence on any of the youth culture.”

The Ben Askren – Pete Davidson shoot interview was excellent. Painting the obvious picture that Askren is the babyface and Paul is the heel. #trillerfightclub pic.twitter.com/y8O1Wvc4iW — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) April 18, 2021

Davidson continued, “He has this whole following, so he thinks he can do whatever he wants? Didn’t he get busted by the feds with like AKs and machine guns? Why isn’t he in jail?”

That comment was in reference to when Paul’s house was raided by the FBI last summer, and authorities reportedly seized several firearms.

Davidson added, “That’s the message we’re trying to get to the kids — that [Jake Paul] is a piece of shit.”

I have some serious questions about why this fight was allowed to go ahead, just days after serious allegations were made against Paul. The scene of him laughing about those allegations in his locker room is, honestly, kind of chilling. But seeing Pete Davidson call him out to his face, on camera, is giving me life, and hope. If only more men would loudly stand up for women against other men. That’s the kind of content we need, and while this interview was definitely cringe-y and uncomfortable, that moment of it was well worth watching.