Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale used a viral photo of Madonna to play a hilarious prank on her daughter, Lily, and we cannot stop laughing

If there’s one thing we love, it’s a good, old-fashioned celebrity prank. And if you ask us, it’s even better when celebs are playing pranks on their kids. That’s what Kate Beckinsale was up to over the weekend when she used a viral photo of Madonna to play a hilarious prank on her 22-year-old daughter, Lily. TBH, we’re still laughing — and might have to try it out on our own kids.

In a post to Instagram, Beckinsale shared screenshots of a text conversation that she had with Lily, starting with sending her a viral photo of Madonna’s bare butt sticking out from under a bed.

“Do you think it’s too much that I posted this?” Beckinsale asked Lily. “The thing is my a** looks good.”

Big props for Lily, who handled the question like a champ.

“I’m a little confused I must say,” she wrote back. “I do think it’s a little much but it’s also very arty.”

That was when Beckinsale let her daughter know there was no need to worry.

“Lol it’s Madonna,” she wrote. “Like I’d ever. I can’t believe you can’t recognise your own mother’s anus from under the bed.”

Excuse us while we just have another laugh at Beckinsale calling Lily out like that. And in the second photo in the carousel, the hilarious exchange continued, as Lily described the conversation as “a ducking rollercoaztwr.”

“I couldn’t even sign onto Instagram and check I was so confused,” Lily continued. “I’m so relieved. I legit sat down to deal w that. My coworker came up and asked if I was on break.”

If it’s wrong to laugh at Lily’s distress during this situation, then we don’t want to be right. Apparently, neither does Beckinsale, who responded, “Lol I’m crying.”

Madonna herself posted it to her own Instagram over the weekend, along with a number of other racy shots, to protest the platform’s censorship of women’s bodies.