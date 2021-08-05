Kate Bosworth Nails The Pain Of Separating In Candid Post About Her Husband

Kate Bosworth/Instagtam and Taylor Hill/Getty

Kate Bosworth announced she’s separating from her husband, Michael Polish, after 10 years together in an emotional Instagram post

Actress Kate Bosworth took to Instagram on Thursday, August 5 to announce that she is separating from her husband of nearly eight years, producer and screenwriter Michael Polish. She shared a stunning close-up shot of the two embracing, and paired with a seriously emotional caption, you might low-key shed a tear or two. Trust us.

Discussing their initial meeting on the set of Big Sur back in 2011, she wrote of the couple’s early days, “The beginning is often the best part of love. Fireworks, magnets, rebellion — the attraction. The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility. Split a burger with someone when you are falling in love, and you can die happily knowing this is your last meal. Buy a bottle of whiskey and share shots, pour me a waterfall. Play that perfect song on the jukebox and dance with someone you have known your whole life, though you met minutes ago.”

“Inherently we fear an ending,” she continued. “To lose what you have because you got what you wanted. To be attached to the expectation of the outcome. The great Unknown. What if we chose not to fear but instead, to love. If that most delicate and vulnerable last flicker to the flame became another type of furnace entirely. Perhaps this will sound strange to some, romantic to others. To us: this is truth.”

She then announced their plans to separate, writing, “Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate. Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now. In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands.”

Acknowledging their future, the Blue Crush star wrote, “We know the 4 am calls are coming. Songs will be exchanged to communicate only what songs can do. We laugh as we plan for our next movie together and are excited to share our latest collaboration. We believe the most epic love stories are those which transcend expectation. Our greatest honor has been to experience love like this, and to continue to marvel at the beauty of love’s evolution. What happens when we reach the end of something and realize … we are just at the beginning.”

She concluded by writing, “This is love. And we will drink that down. Kate + Michael.”

Oof, our hearts. We were not prepared for this level of emotion on a Thursday afternoon.

Though separation and relationship changes are never easy, it certainly seems like there’s a lot of love between Bosworth and Polish. Wishing them the best during their next chapter.