Kate McKinnon Nails Her Impression Of ‘Hunky’ Fauci On ‘SNL’

The comedian’s impersonation of Dr. Fauci in Saturday Night Live’s cold open was spot-on

SNL cast member Kate McKinnon proved there’s no impersonation she can’t handle with her latest take: Dr. Anthony Fauci. The comedian, along with Heidi Gardner as Dr. Deborah Birx and Beck Bennett as Wolf Blitzer, took on a pseudo-interview about the coronavirus vaccine. The two doctors were interviewed by Bennett’s Blitzer, who described himself as “an indoor man with an outdoor name.”

As Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, the actors nailed their personations. McKinnon hit every point of Fauci’s public persona: hand gestures, continued cautions about halting the spread, and the aw-shucks humility that has earned the doctor celebrity status. Gardner took her Birx persona to heart, nailing the physician’s more cautious on-air personality. “When Trump said to inject bleach, I made a face,” Gardner said. “And I almost whispered, ‘no.’”

At one point during the sketch, Bennett’s Blitzer asked McKinnon’s Fauci what the public can expect from the Pfizer vaccine, which rolled out in the U.K. last week.

“We’re doing this vaccine World War II-style. We made England go in first,” McKinnon’s Fauci said. “Tom Hanks will make 10 movies about it, and when it’s all over, you’ll be able to kiss any nurse you want.”

As a follow-up question, Bennett’s Blitzer asked who will get the first vaccine in the United States.

“Well, here’s how we’re going to do it. First, healthcare workers, your McSteamys and McDreamys, what have you,” McKinnon’s Fauci said, referencing Grey’s Anatomy.

Adding Dr. Fauci to the list of characters/impressions Kate McKinnon has done 😂 #SNL pic.twitter.com/wo7CsEddtw — Simona (@simona_ka) December 13, 2020

Gardner’s Brix then said the vaccine would go to “anybody named Mildred or Walter.” And while McKinnon’s Fauci was speaking, a woman off-camera threw a bra.

“I’m sorry, Dr. Fauci. Did somebody just throw a bra at your face?” Bennett’s Blitzer asked. McKinnon’s Fauci shrugged his shoulders and said that this happens a lot to him now.

“Throughout this whole thing, I’ve been the only one saying facts, so some people got a crush on me,” McKinnon said. “Every other year, I’m a two, but this year, I’m a ten.'”

Then the two fake actors came together for the show’s famous opening phrase, “Live… From New York! It’s Saturday night!”

The show marked another impressive impersonation: Dolly Parton. During the legendary Weekend Update segment, cast member Melissa Villaseñor showed up to sing her favorite Christmas songs. Dressed in an outfit Parton herself would love, the comedian completed the look with a perfectly placed wig and Parton-esque birthmark.

Weekend anchor Colin Jost commented on Villaseñor’s appearance.

“Melissa, I’m a little nervous to ask you this,” Jost started. “But are you dressed as Dolly Parton?”

“What? No,” Villaseñor responded. “This is my special Christmas outfit.”

Jost expressed skepticism about her answer “because you’ve been trying to get your Dolly Parton impression on the show for a while now.”

Villaseñor shook her head at the idea of an ulterior motive, replying that she was “100 percent here to sing Christmas songs as myself” — before belting out a close-your-eyes-and-you’ll-swear-it’s-Dolly rendition of “Holly Jolly Christmas,” a “Jingle Bells”/”Jolene” mashup that we all need a full version of, and “9 To 5.”

The Twitterverse approved of her segment, with users praising her versatility and commitment to character.

Hey, @nbcsnl– when is Lorne Michaels going to realize what a tremendous talent he has in @melissavcomedy and utilize her properly? Her amazing impressions should not be limited to Weekend Update!!! — sharondk (@sharondk) December 13, 2020

The Dec. 12 show was hosted by Timothée Chalamet, with Bruce Springsteen as the musical guest.