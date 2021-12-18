Model Katrina Scott Who Walked The Runway During IVF Cycle Is Crowned ‘Sports Illustrated’ Rookie Of The Year

Katrina Scott might look like the epitome of a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model — toned, cascading hair, a 100-megawatt smile — but the fact that the magazine gave her the title of Rookie of the Year is a bigger deal than it might seem at first. Scott first caught the public’s attention back in July, when the “Tone It Up” fitness brand founder walked the runway wearing revealing swimwear while undergoing IVF treatment. The IVF treatment left the 37-year-old model in an “emotional whirlwind,” which she credits to the high amount of estrogen she received during the treatments. And let’s be real, IVF can be invasive AF and leave anyone feeling out of sorts with their own body.

“I didn’t feel ready — [the] amount of swelling and hormones, the amount of things that were happening [with my body], but I said, ‘I’m going to agree to this even though this is such a crazy time in my body,'” Scott told People. The move paid off, as not only did she inspire so many women also experiencing struggles with fertility, but she was recognized by the magazine for her strength and spirit.

At first Scott didn’t even believe she was actually the Rookie of the Year

“It’s one of those things where when you first open your phone in the morning when you’re groggy and you haven’t had your coffee yet, and you think “Is this a mistake? Is this real? Are they sure?” Scott said. “”I’m speechless and just beyond grateful…. I’m really really grateful for it.”

Scott is mother to a daughter, Isabelle, 3. She started undergoing IVF treatments after suffering two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy, or a very early miscarriage that happens before the five-week mark of pregnancy.

“It’s pretty cool to be a rookie at 37 as a mom,” Scott told TODAY. “So many of us as women, we don’t feel ready — we’re not ready to go to the pool, or beach. I wanted to walk that runway exactly as I am right now. You are ready no matter what stage you’re in and I am just really honored to be part of that.”

She also hopes that her walking the runway, and her new title, inspire women who feel like it is “too late” in any capacity.

“IT’S NEVER TOO LATE! 💫 I hope to represent all the moms… you are remarkable and so strong. I hope to represent the women yearning to grow their family… who may have experienced loss (my 3 angels), and all my IVF warriors who are holding onto every month praying for their family. I hope to represent the women who have had the hardest year of their life… and show that there’s still light and to keep your head high and your heart open,” she said in an Instagram post after the runway show.