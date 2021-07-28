Kelly Clarkson Must Pay Nearly $200,000 A Month To Brandon Blackstock

Kevin Winter/Taylor Hill/Getty

Someone check on Kelly Clarkson, because OMG

Divorce, y’all. There are no winners. And a divorce that plays out publicly? Wowza. So if The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson needs some space, we should give it to her. Kelly Clarkson has been ordered to pay nearly $200,000 in support to her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, US Weekly reports.

A Los Angeles County court ordered that, beginning on April 1st, Clarkson is obligated to pay Blackstock a whopping $150,000 per month in spousal support. The documents also order Clarkson to pay $45,601 a month to Blackstock as child assistance to “benefit” their children, River, 7, and Remington, 5.

For those keeping score, that adds up to $195,601 per month that the American Idol alum must pay Blackstock. For context, the source says Clarkson earns $1.9 million a month. As for Blackstock, The Blast reports the former stepson of country legend Reba McEntire has decided to leave his career in the entertainment business and is deciding to transition into becoming a “full-time rancher.” The Blast goes on to say that court documents state Brandon “made a very deliberate choice to change his life and become a rancher full-time.”

Twitter has feelings about the court’s decision.

Kelly Clarkson has to pay her ex $200,000 a month in spousal/child support………… pic.twitter.com/qkwmRsE9Ig — Bobby Summers (@BobbySummers21) July 28, 2021

Kelly Clarkson’s ex husband retiring to become a rancher off her 200k/month spousal/child support. Mess…. — Slim Belushi (@AmazonCan) July 27, 2021

So when successful men get hit with alimony / child support he is “paying too much” and the chick is a “gold digger” but Kelly Clarkson has to shell out more than most of us would make in a year and her ex gets cheered on pic.twitter.com/dtFYk30zBV — Fran Finehause (@Oohjacqui) July 28, 2021

The Blast reports Kelly Clarkson has been ordered to pay nearly $200,000 a month in spousal and child support to Blackstock. pic.twitter.com/d45hxR9UlL — Coco Ford (@CocoFord9) July 28, 2021

Clarkston filed for divorce in 2020 from Blackstock, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

To make things even messier, the pair, who were married for almost seven years before splitting, became involved in a legal battle with Clarkson’s father-in-law Narvel Blackstock’s company, Starstruck Management. Oh, and Clarkson’s estranged husband also works for the management company.

Starstruck Management sued Clarkson following the split, claiming she owed them over $1 million in unpaid commissions. The following month, Clarkson filed a complaint with the California Labor Commissioner, alleging Brandon and his father charged her unrealistic fees while she worked with their management company. Among Clarkson’s claims include Starstruck Management’s failure to submit a written application for a license and a formal talent agency agreement, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Records show that Clarkson also claims that they demanded “unconscionable fees and compensation” from her for “illegal services,” failed to deposit a $50,000 bond with the Labor Commissioner, failed to post a schedule of fees in their offices which is in violation of the California Labor Code, as well as failed to proper records for audit purposes.Clarkson he also asked the courts to find that all of their agreements be “declared void and unenforceable.” The motion also asks the court to find null Starstruck Management’s claim that she entered into a verbal contract in which she allegedly agreed to pay them 15 percent commission on her gross earnings. The management company denies her claims.

Alexa, play Since You’ve Been Gone.

Blackstock (Brandon, not Narvel) hit back, saying that Clarkson was not owed any of the money earned by him, his father or their company while working together over the past 13 years. Currently, the case is in court.

Clarkson was given primary custody of their children in November. She recently took the kiddos to Disney World for some family time.

Clarkson has also been ordered to pay Blackstock’s attorney fees and professional costs, to the tune of $1.25 million.

Ever the optimist, Clarkson is ready to move on with her life.

When Kelly Clarkson said “Doesn't mean I'm lonely when I'm alone” —— I really felt that. pic.twitter.com/e5vQJGkPLa — A.Elizarrarás Ortega (@AlezOrtega) July 24, 2021

Earlier this month, she filed a motion for a separate trial to terminate her marital status. If she’s granted her request, she will be legally single as the financial and custodial aspects of their divorce proceedings continue.