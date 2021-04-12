Old Kelly Clarkson Tweet Goes Viral After Taylor Swift Re-Releases ‘Fearless’

Kellyclarkson/Twitter and Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/ ANGELA WEISS/Getty

Kelly Clarkson’s 2019 tweet with good business advice to Taylor Swift is going viral after the artist did exactly as Clarkson suggested

Women supporting other women. It’s what we love to see. There’s nothing better in this world than seeing one woman reach out to straighten the crown of another and that’s exactly what played out two years ago when Kelly Clarkson tweeted a great idea to Taylor Swift about rerecording her old music and re-releasing it — which is just what Swift ended up doing.

After Swift’s record label, Big Machine Records, was acquired by Scooter Braun, Swift didn’t own her own music. That’s when Clarkson tweeted out a little tidbit of advice to the pop star. “just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point,” she said.

@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point 💁🏼‍♀️ — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) July 13, 2019

Now who’s to say that Swift didn’t already have this idea brewing after Braun had acquired the master copies of her first six albums, meaning they didn’t belong to Swift? In my world, I will always and forever believe that Swift was casually scrolling Twitter and happened upon Clarkson’s little note and a thought bubble appeared over her head that was like, “ok, I’m gonna do it.” Yes. This is my version and I’m sticking to it.

So that’s just with Swift did, re-record her own work so she can own it once again. And TBH, it really does seem like she read Clarkson’s note and did exactly as she said — right down to the new art and previously unreleased tunes (hello, Joe Jonas).

Of course, everyone was here for this girl-to-girl business advice — especially since it worked.

Kelly Clarkson, The Business Bitch. pic.twitter.com/WK31zlflGJ — TYLER IACONA (@tyleriacona) April 10, 2021

this tweet has aged so well now that the re-recording is out!!! — cowboy like miggy (@migggyee) April 9, 2021

Fast forward to 2021 and 🤩🤩🤩💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼

Best idea ever, haven’t stopped listening since it came out pic.twitter.com/3tOrUHP2me — 😸Holly (Taylors Version) (@punnycat_is_me) April 10, 2021

WE STAN A LEGEND pic.twitter.com/bxITyh3GnP — nino (@tayloredswift) July 13, 2019

I absolutely remembered this tweet and though about it today 🙂 — Carly Frankel (@carlyfrankel) April 10, 2021

THIS AGED SO WELL! 😭😭😭😭 @taylorswift13 I Need A @kellyclarkson Feature/Collab. Please & Thank You! ♥️ — Michael Jones-Alarcon (@MikeJones1718) April 10, 2021

But Clarkson does admit she got the idea from another female music business boss — her ex-mother-in-law, the one, the only, Reba McEntire. “She re-cut all her music and did the same musicians, same everything,” Kelly told Jimmy Fallon back in 2019. “That’s where I got the idea.”

“She’s been writing since she was a little girl, right? So it’s kind of her diary,” says Clarkson of Swift, acknowledging that Taylor owning her own music would matter more to her than artists who hadn’t written all of their own songs.

However it all played out, I’m thrilled to see Taylor taking ownership of her own art and allowing fans to re-experience it along with some other goodies. As for my dream where Clarkson and Swift are actual business partners, BFFs, and lady bosses who take down crappy male music industry giants with their genius ideas, it will live in forever in my mind.