The First Look At Kevin Smith’s ‘Masters of the Universe’ Reboot Is Here

Hold on to your loincloth: He-Man and Skeletor are back

By the power of Greyskull! Streaming giant Netflix just revealed multiple pics from Kevin Smith’s reboot of the Masters of the Universe animated series.

The five-episode series Masters of the Universe: Revelation comes to play, henny. The cast includes Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Chris Wood as Prince Adam/He-Man, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms, Stephen Root as Cringer, Henry Rollins as Tri-Klops, Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena, and Jason Mewes as Stinkor.

Yearn for a return to Eternia?

Close your Trapper Keeper, grab your Lip Smackers from your Caboodles and get ready, y’all. It’s about to get real.

Now that the question of the cast is settled, let’s get to the story (as laid out by a press release): “The battle for Eternia comes to Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a devastating battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is torn and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets broke them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the fractured group of heroes and solve the secret of the lost Sword of Power in a race against time to rebuild Eternia and forestall the end of the universe.”

“Our show is set up as the next episode in the legacy ‘80s animated series that aired from 1983-1985,” Smith said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “This is a continuation of that story. We’re playing with the original mythology and characters, and revisiting and digging deeper into some of the unresolved storylines. Visually we also made the conscious decision to lean into the Masters of the Universe line of toys for inspiration as well.”

“I watched all of the TV series growing up, it was everywhere in the ‘80s,” Smith’s statement continued. “These characters started off as toys and ended up becoming part of the global pop culture fabric. So much of this show has been possible because of the love and affection for this world at every level of production and the fandom surrounding this franchise. A big reason we got such top-tier voice talent is because people genuinely want to be a part of this world. So many of us were touched by these stories and these characters early in our lives and were so happy to come back to Eternia. But even if you’ve never watched a single episode of the show or don’t know this universe at all, you can jump right into the story. It’s a really classic, universal action-adventure epic about growth, discovery, magic and power. This series explores destiny in a fresh way. There’s a lot of reconciling with secrets, betrayal, trust, acceptance, love and ultimately, loss.”

Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be available to stream on Netflix on July 23.