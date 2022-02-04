Kim Kardashian Responds To Kanye After He Blasts Her About North’s TikTok Use

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is defending herself after Kanye called her out for letting North use TikTok

North West, first child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has, at the tender age of 8, garnered more TikTok followers than most kids can dream of. She and her mom debuted the joint account–@kimandnorth–with a spa day video on Thanksgiving. “Me and my bestie Managed by an adult,” reads the account’s tag, and, honestly? Kudos to Kim for finding a fun, creative way to entertain her daughter over a loooooong holiday weekend.

Minus that one time when North went live without permission and gave viewers an unofficial tour of chez Kardashian, most of the videos are of the adorably silly, lip-syncing sort that makes TikTok such a draw for the younger set. @kimandnorth has a whopping 5.5 million followers.

One of them appears to be her dad, and he’s making his displeasure known. West posted a still from one of the TikTok videos on his Instagram account, saying “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?”

Kim, who has been no stranger to public humiliation throughout the divorce proceedings, made the unusual move of responding to him publicly, on social media.

She began by reminding him who is responsible for their daughter most of the time, saying, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her so much happiness.”

After defending herself, Kim went ahead and clapped back.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

Finally, reiterating that she hopes to handle this whole mess “privately” and “amicably,” Kim took the opportunity to remind the world that Kanye hasn’t exactly been cooperative throughout the ordeal. “Hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year,” she wrote.

Kanye responded to Kim’s statement and all we can say is holy yikes.

We hope North and her siblings are all happily distracted–on-screen or off–and spared from the pain of this unnecessary drama.