Kanye’s Bonkers Interview: He’s Pro-Life, Anti-Vax, And Has Never Voted

He says he’s had COVID, doesn’t believe in vaccinations, *just* registered to vote last week, and for some reason no longer supports Trump

In a new interview that covers absolutely everything you never needed to know about Kanye West and his thoughts, the billionaire rapper and fashion mogul explains his thoughts on the presidency, COVID, vaccinations, and Trump.

And because no one loves giving delusional billionaires a platform more than the United States, the Forbes interview with Kanye ran over four hours long — the perfect amount of time for a dangerous political distraction like this one.

Though he has missed pretty much all of the filing deadlines and has no campaign team aside from Kim Kardashian and Elon Musk, Kanye apparently believes he can get onto any ballots he’s missed by using the pandemic that is killing hundreds of thousands of people as a scapegoat.

So I spent four hours talking with @kanyewest yesterday, his first interview since his Fourth of July Tweet declaring he’s running for president in 2020. We covered a lot of ground….(1/x) https://t.co/ezzrl717lU — Randall Lane (@RandallLane) July 8, 2020

“I’m speaking with experts, I’m going to speak with Jared Kushner, the White House, with Biden,” he says. He confirmed to Forbes writer Randall Lane that he “definitely” plans to run in 2020, versus his original plan in 2024, as part of the “Birthday Party.” The campaign slogan is, succinctly, “YES!”and his running mate is a Wyoming preacher.

West said he has no campaign infrastructure and no advisors, other than @KimKardashian and @elonmusk. West already has plans for the latter: “I proposed to him to be the head of our space program.” (3/x) — Randall Lane (@RandallLane) July 8, 2020

Kanye says he no longer supports Trump because he “hid in a bunker” earlier this year during Black Lives Matter protests, but still doesn’t outright criticize him as much as Joe Biden:

“I’m not saying Trump’s in my way, he may be a part of my way. And Joe Biden? Like come on man, please. You know? Obama’s special. Trump’s special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden’s not special.”

West says he’s done with @realDonaldTrump. “I am taking the red hat off, with this interview.” Why? “It looks like one big mess to me. I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker.” (4/x) — Randall Lane (@RandallLane) July 8, 2020

Kanye, who just registered to vote for the first time prior to engaging in this interview, does say that “Trump is the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation,” so there’s that.

He also revealed himself to be an anti-vaccination conspiracy theorist — sounds like just the ticket for a 2020 presidential run, huh? He claims he contracted COVID-19 in February, but isn’t on board with a COVID-19 vaccine. He shared why he feels that way and it’s.. a lot. “It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed… So when they say the way we’re going to fix Covid is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast.”

He then cites a popular conspiracy theory among Trump supporters and anti-vaxxers in relation to the pandemic that is, once more for the people in the back, killing a very substantial part of the world population:

“They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven,” he says.

West also told me that he believes that “Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.” (10/x) — Randall Lane (@RandallLane) July 8, 2020

In addition to being an anti-vaxxer, Kanye also hates Planned Parenthood and is apparently anti-choice, because he’s “following the word of the Bible.” So that’s great.

The full interview gets into the details (which is a very generous word to describe his “presidential platform”) of his plan for the country, but a lot of what he lays out is very disturbing (he calls Black History Month “torture porn”) and exhausting, and it’s honestly just disappointing to see such a large distraction during an election year where so many lives are on the line.

Instead of encouraging him and fanning the flames of his delusion, the (equally egotistical) people around him should stop failing him and, by default, the rest of us and remember what happened the last time everyone thought it was funny to put a ranting, raving pop culture fixture in the White House.