Gotham/GC Images

Kardashian gets real about co-parenting and self-care — a week after that very public back-and-forth with estranged husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is done putting other people’s needs above her own happiness.

In Vogue‘s March cover story, the businesswoman, style icon and mother-of-four opens up about making her 40s all about prioritizing herself amid her divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Kanye West, or Ye as he’s now legally known.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” the 41-year-old told the magazine. “And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

Kardashian, who stuns in the accompanying photo shoot, said this chapter of her life is dedicated to “Team Me.” And it’s no wonder. The reality star turned billionaire had a whirlwind year — she filed for divorce from West in early 2021, kicked off a law apprenticeship after passing the bar exam, ran two lucrative beauty businesses (KKW Beauty and Skims), raised four young kids and began a rumored relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

“I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram,” Kardashian told Vogue. “Khloé [Kardashian, her sister] came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, ‘Post and ghost.’”

Kim’s main focus, of course, is her children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. She hopes to co-parent with their father to the best of her ability, telling the fashion magazine, “You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best.’ Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

That goal was tested earlier this month when West took to Instagram to point out that Kim put North on TikTok (in joint account @kimandnorth) against his will. He had been firing off accusations at his estranged wife for weeks, and although she stayed silent on those matters, Kim uncharacteristically chose to comment on the TikTok situation.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she posted on her Instagram stories. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her so much happiness.”

She continued, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

Although Kim is well-aware of her celebrity status and the public’s interest in her personal and professional lives, she tries her best to keep her head down — a tactic she says is an act of self-preservation.

“I just try to live my life and be happy for people,” The Kardashians star stated. “And I think when you just live your life like that, you block it out. It’s like a racehorse that puts on blinders so they can see clearly and straight. You’ve got to just be that racehorse, put on those blinders, and go. And if you start trying to see to the right or the left of you, you’re going to trip up.”

We’re rooting for you, Kim.