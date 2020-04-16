25 Romantic Quotes About Kisses That’ll Make Your Heart Flutter

Maskot/Getty

They say you only get one first kiss. But that’s not really true, is it? If it was then each sweet kiss with a new love, every tender morning peck before breakfast, and every frantic kiss after time apart wouldn’t feel as exciting and full of emotion as that first one did. But, it does. It must be why writers, poets, and lovers alike have left the world with such a beautiful selection of quotes about kisses.

So much like break up poems, erotic poems, and quotes about love, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up the very best quotes about kisses. Read them and think of your many firsts.

“Kiss me, and you will see how important I am.” ― Sylvia Plath

“I’m oxygen and he’s dying to breathe.” ― Tahereh Mafi

“The sunlight claps the earth, and the moonbeams kiss the sea: what are all these kissings worth, if thou kiss not me?” ― Percy Bysshe Shelley

“Make me immortal with a kiss.” ― Christopher Marlowe

“A kiss is a secret which takes the lips for the ear.” ― Edmond Rostand

“It’s the kind of kiss that inspires stars to climb into the sky and light up the world.” ― Tahereh Mafi

“I didn’t want to kiss you goodbye — that was the trouble — I wanted to kiss you good night — and there’s a lot of difference.” ― Ernest Hemingway

“A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous.” ― Ingrid Bergman

“Where should one use perfume?” a young woman asked. “Wherever one wants to be kissed.” ― Coco Chanel

“Close your eyes and I’ll kiss you, Tomorrow I’ll miss you.” ― Paul McCartney

“Because there’s nothing more beautiful than the way the ocean refuses to stop kissing the shoreline, no matter how many times it’s sent away.” ― Sarah Kay

“It’s a smile, it’s a kiss, it’s a sip of wine … it’s summertime!” ― Kenny Chesney

“A kiss on the beach when there is a full moon is the closest thing to heaven.” ― H. Jackson Brown Jr.

“Our only kiss was like an accident- a beautiful gasoline rainbow.” ― Alice Sebold

“May I kiss you then? On this miserable paper? I might as well open the window and kiss the night air.”

― Franz Kafka

“A kiss may ruin a human life” ― Oscar Wilde

“Then she was kissing him as she had never kissed him before…and it was blissful oblivion, better than firewhisky; she was the only real thing in the world.” ― J.K. Rowling

“Teasing’s part of the fun that comes before kissing” ― Lois Lowry

“Now a soft kiss – Aye, by that kiss, I vow an endless bliss.” ― John Keats

“You should be kissed and by someone who knows how.” ― Margaret Mitchell,

“Then he kissed her. At his lips’ touch she blossomed for him like a flower and the incarnation was complete.” ― F. Scott Fitzgerald

“The first kiss can be as terrifying as the last.” ― Daina Chaviano

“I’m going to kiss you now, and I don’t know if I’ll ever stop.” ― Jamie McGuire

“I was born when you kissed me. I died when you left me. I lived a few weeks while you loved me.” ― Dorothy B. Hughes

The kiss itself is immortal. It travels from lip to lip, century to century, from age to age. Men and women garner these kisses, offer them to others and then die in turn.” ― Guy de Maupassant